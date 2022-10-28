Read full article on original website
Related
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Children: How Many Kids Did He Have?
Jerry Lee Lewis had 6 children during his lifetime. Here's what to know about his kids, including what happened to the 2 who died.
AOL Corp
What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage
Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond Left John Wayne a Shotgun in His Will
John Wayne and Ward Bond became good friends after working together. Here's why the 'Wagon Train' star left Wayne a shotgun in his will.
Ringo Starr Discovered the Most ‘Brilliant’ Song He Ever Wrote Was Actually a Bob Dylan Hit
Bob Dylan was a major influence on The Beatles. Ringo Starr once wrote a Dylan song without even realizing that he'd done it.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
NME
Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death
A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history
Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Milburn Stone Refused to Play Doc in ‘Gunsmoke’ Unless They Agreed to 1 ‘Ridiculous’ Contract Condition
Actor Milburn Stone refused to sign the 'Gunsmoke' contract to play Doc Adams until they agreed to add a specific contractual condition.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears
The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come. Many musical personalities have come out to pay...
Comments / 0