AOL Corp

What Jerry Lee Lewis's 13-year-old wife said about her marriage

Many remember Jerry Lee Lewis for the prolific music career that cemented his status as a rock 'n' roll icon before his death at age 87 Friday. But that career hit a sharp nosedive in 1958, when the 22-year-old musician's marriage to Myra Gale Brown, his 13-year-old cousin, became public.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
NME

Jerry Lee Lewis’ representative confirms he is alive after false reports of his death

A representative for ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ singer Jerry Lee Lewis has confirmed that he is alive and well after false reports of his death emerged. On Wednesday (October 26), TMZ published a story claiming that Lewis had died at his home in Memphis, following a period of illness. Earlier this month, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame but was too ill with the flu to attend the ceremony, with Kris Kristofferson accepting the honour in Lewis’ place.
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.

