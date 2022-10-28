Three guns confiscated from West Virginia residents at Yeager Airport in 1 month

Editor’s Note: The Transportation Security Administration says the Raleigh County resident stopped Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 for carrying a gun was a woman. The initial information from the TSA stated the person was a man. This article has been updated to reflect the correct information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Transportation Security Administration says officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport have found two guns at the airport’s checkpoint in less than 72 hours, making the total three found just this month.

According to the TSA, this second incident this week comes after a woman from Raleigh County, West Virginia, was stopped early this morning at the security checkpoint when officers spotted the gun through an X-ray machine.

The TSA says the gun was not loaded and local police were called to come and confiscate the gun from the woman.

“This was the second gun that our officers have detected in the last three days ,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for WV. “Our officers are vigilant and focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

This is the fifth gun TSA officers have found at Yeager Airport in 2022.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the TSA said a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This comes less than two weeks after a man from Fayette County was stopped and cited when officers found a loaded gun and an additional magazine in his bag on Oct. 17, 2022.

The TSA says individuals planning to travel with a firearm must do so properly, and they have details on how to do so listed on the TSA website. TSA officials also say travelers should contact their airline to learn if there are any additional requirements the airline has for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

According to TSA officers, when someone comes to a checkpoint with a firearm, it brings that lane to a standstill until police resolve the incident, potentially delaying travelers from reaching their gates.

TSA officers say they also reserve the right to issue civil penalties, which can stretch into thousands of dollars depending on the circumstances, for travelers who bring guns and/or gun parts to a checkpoint.

