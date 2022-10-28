ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Three guns confiscated from West Virginia residents at Yeager Airport in 1 month

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4Y13_0iqJiUAG00

Editor’s Note: The Transportation Security Administration says the Raleigh County resident stopped Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 for carrying a gun was a woman. The initial information from the TSA stated the person was a man. This article has been updated to reflect the correct information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Transportation Security Administration says officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport have found two guns at the airport’s checkpoint in less than 72 hours, making the total three found just this month.

West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport

According to the TSA, this second incident this week comes after a woman from Raleigh County, West Virginia, was stopped early this morning at the security checkpoint when officers spotted the gun through an X-ray machine.

The TSA says the gun was not loaded and local police were called to come and confiscate the gun from the woman.

“This was the second gun that our officers have detected in the last three days ,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for WV. “Our officers are vigilant and focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft. We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight.”

This is the fifth gun TSA officers have found at Yeager Airport in 2022.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the TSA said a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This comes less than two weeks after a man from Fayette County was stopped and cited when officers found a loaded gun and an additional magazine in his bag on Oct. 17, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BU7XE_0iqJiUAG00
Photo Courtesy: TSA
Gun confiscated from Fayette County man at Yeager Airport

The TSA says individuals planning to travel with a firearm must do so properly, and they have details on how to do so listed on the TSA website. TSA officials also say travelers should contact their airline to learn if there are any additional requirements the airline has for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

According to TSA officers, when someone comes to a checkpoint with a firearm, it brings that lane to a standstill until police resolve the incident, potentially delaying travelers from reaching their gates.

TSA officers say they also reserve the right to issue civil penalties, which can stretch into thousands of dollars depending on the circumstances, for travelers who bring guns and/or gun parts to a checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
wchsnetwork.com

TSA discovers another gun at Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A passenger at West Virginia International Yeager Airport had a gun in her bag, according to the Transportation Security Administration. It’s the third separate time that’s happened at the TSA checkpoint at CRW this month. An airport news release said the woman was stopped...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money for failing to report for grand jury duty.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man caught with gun at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through security at Yeager Airport on Wednesday. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that a man from Wayne, West Virginia was caught with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag while going through security. Local police were called, and the weapon was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

103 pounds of unused medications properly disposed of via drug take-back program in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens announced that an estimated 103 pounds of unused medications were taken and disposed of properly thanks to various local law enforcement agencies. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with Chapmanville Police Department, Man PD, the Logan County Prevention Coalition, and The Fine Citizens of Logan […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for missing West Virginia teen

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Kelsey Pomeroy was last seen by her family on Oct. 29 in Pratt. KCSO says that they received information that Kelsey was spotted in Rand this weekend. Kelsey is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds. She […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns about grand jury call scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area. The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kroger to close in Gassaway, West Virginia

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County, West Virginia is closing. According to James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the Kroger store in Gassaway, West Virginia will close in early 2023. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.
GASSAWAY, WV
WVNS

How one man’s brush with death changed his perspective on guns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On May 12th of 2010, an argument broke out between several men outside Greater Beckley Christian School. Jonathan Harbison, a friend of one of the men involved, tried to intervene when he was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the stomach. “Honestly, when I made it to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that on June 8, 2021, he sold fentanyl to an undercover officer for […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Missing teen in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy