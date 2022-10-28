Read full article on original website
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
Pima County Judge: No sanction for Conover, PCAO in Remington case
A Pima County Superior Court judge also ruled Friday, Oct. 28 that she won't sanction Pima County Attorney Laura Conover in the case against Ryan Remington.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
Police officers work to replace fear with facts in Tucson schools
You Can, Too brings police inside classrooms to help kids understand law enforcement is here to protect and serve the community.
2 People Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred near Valencia and Old Nogales Highway. The officials reported that it was a single-vehicle collision.
KOLD-TV
Woman arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run at Alvernon Way and Juarez Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a woman suspected of leaving a fatal collision with a pedestrian at the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Juarez Street. Police say 33-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Sandidge was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene...
TPD investigating pedestrian collision
On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.
65-Year-Old Helen Jeanette Mugford Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail.
KOLD-TV
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
25-year-old in custody for kidnapping of 7-year-old-girl
On October 28th, 2022 around 8:00 p.m. detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega.
TPD urges Halloween costume safety
TPD is urging parents, kids, and drivers to be extra cautious during Halloween activities as some neighborhoods may not be well lit up at night
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported the death of a man after a pedestrian accident. The accident occurred near the Kino Sports Complex. The authorities were called to the South Kino Parkway shortly before 10 p.m., where they found the victim.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. DPS said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. DPS said around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
30-year-old man arrested for hit-and-run
On October 28, 2022, detectives with the Tucson Police Department were able to collect information on a suspect vehicle that left 65-year-old Helen Jeanette Mugford dead after a hit-and-run.
KOLD-TV
I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley. Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57. DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
Two dead after fiery car explosion
Tucson police identified two people who died in a single-vehicle wreck near Valencia Road and Nogales Highway Sunday.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man hit by car on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after he was hit by a car near the Kino Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Tucson police said they and firefighters were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of South Kino Parkway, where they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
