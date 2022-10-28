ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Oct. 27. Officers and firefighters were called around to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and East Old Spanish Trail, near Pantano Road, in response to the crash.
TUCSON, AZ
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 closed near Green Valley due to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. DPS said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. DPS said around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley. Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57. DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Police: Man hit by car on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after he was hit by a car near the Kino Sports Complex on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Tucson police said they and firefighters were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of South Kino Parkway, where they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
TUCSON, AZ

