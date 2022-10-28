Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU campuses will host Wellness Week events
Northwestern State University will host Wellness Week Nov. 7-10 with activities and events geared toward promoting health and wellness on campus and in the community. NSU’s Shreveport campus will host a Fall Health Festival and blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the campus, 1800 Line Avenue. The event will include vendors, food, music and door prizes. Blood donors will get a free LifeShare t-shirt. For more information, contact Philip Maxfield at (318) 935-9838.
Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lincolnparishjournal.com
Community prepares for Halloween trunk-or-treats
Families in the Ruston area have multiple avenues over the next few days to participate in local “Trunk-or-Treats.”. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Springs ministry will host its second annual Trunk-or-Treat behind its building at 1601 S. Barnett Springs Road in Ruston. Games and activities will be available for kids as well as an assortment of candy.
Natchitoches Times
NSU ROTC cadets excel at Advanced Camp
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s ROTC program announced the results of Cadet performance at this year’s Advanced Camp. Advanced Camp is a 35-day training event designed to develop a Cadet’s critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and to forge them into tough, adaptable leaders who can thrive in ambiguous and complex environments. Cadets are evaluated on their ability to lead at the squad and platoon levels, both in garrison and tactical environments. Cadets are mentally and physically tested during a 12-day rigorous field training exercise that replicates combat conditions. Successful completion of the Advanced Camp is a prerequisite for commissioning.
KNOE TV8
Ruston breezes by Ouachita, West Monroe holds off Ash, Neville beats Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -In our game of the week against Ruston and Ouachita, Bearcats’ head coach Jerrod Baugh didn’t miss a beat, dominating the Lions 47-13. West Monroe going toe-to-toe with Ash but Rebels hold them off, 24-13. Neville hosting Franklin Parish in their regular season finale and the Tigers put on a show as they roll past the Patriots 51 to 28.
kalb.com
Alexandria man dies in Sunday morning fire in Martin Park area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died in a fatal fire Sunday morning in the Martin Park area, according to the City of Alexandria. The Alexandria Fire Department and units from Rapides Fire District No. 2 responded around 12:56 a.m. Sunday morning to a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker on a lift station project was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at […]
Louisiana physician, LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally.
kalb.com
Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
kalb.com
Body found under bridge in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
kalb.com
Attempted home invader shot dead in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was shot and killed after trying to break into a home early Saturday morning. According to the Alexandria Police Department, around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Chester St. area. Investigators learned that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26 of Alexandria, banged on the door of the home and demanded he be let in. The resident of the home came outside to tell Hammond to leave the property, but Hammond started chasing the resident. The resident then shot and killed Hammond.
Louisiana man arrested, accused of first-degree rape
An Alexandria man faces several sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Unrestrained Driver Seriously Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 126. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 28, 2022, that on October 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana. Robert Holden, 66, of Winnfield, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Shots fired at Louisiana bar; suspect arrested
A man has been arrested following a shooting at a bar in Grambling, La., according to officials.
KPLC TV
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields marijuana, wanted man
Two men were arrested Monday after a Lincoln Parish sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. Deputy D. Johnston was on patrol on U.S. Hwy 80 near Grambling Monday night when he saw a vehicle with a headlight out. He stopped the vehicle near the Lincoln Preparatory School. While speaking to the driver, the deputy saw the front seat passenger had suspected marijuana scattered on top of his pants. When asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, the driver stated yes, he had a firearm on him. The handgun was retrieved, and the occupants were directed out of the vehicle.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man hiding from police chased down
Ruston Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after spotting him attempting to hide from a patrol car. Sergeant K. D. Loyd was patrolling through the Celebrity Drive area regarding an ongoing problem with burglaries and catalytic converter thefts when a moving shadow caught her eye. Loyd did not see anyone initially but looking back in her rear view mirror saw a man jump up from behind a business sign and walk quickly into a wooded area on Celebrity Drive.
