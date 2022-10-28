ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 22

Kota's Kitten
3d ago

Drugs are expensive AF! Ain't nobody bout to give away their expensive drugs to any kids. Especially if they're addicted to said drug. I PROMISE you that.

Reply(2)
8
tom peppin t.v.
2d ago

I've heard about this for 30 years, can someone let me know the rough wer a bouts of the drug treat house so I can especially avoid it 🙄

Reply
5
Casey Burris
2d ago

Nobody is passing out drugs. Come on. Quit fear mongering. Drugs cost too much, especially edibles, so no one is just giving them away I promise you that!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the I-81 interchange heading toward Kingsport. The KPD responded to the initial crashes at 7:30 a.m. As of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies provide Halloween safety tips for Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released some tips for residents to follow to stay safe on Halloween. Deputies want to remind drivers to do the following:. Watch for children darting out from between parked cars. Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WATE

Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Narcan joins revolver, other tools in deputies’ kits

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County sheriff’s deputy in Thursday’s Narcan training sighed when asked if he’d directly worked any drug overdoses. “I don’t have enough fingers on both hands to count how many I’ve worked,” he said. They may be wearied by the seemingly unending rise in overdoses, but the officer and his […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police give tips on a safe Halloween

With Halloween just around the corner, the Kingsport Police Department has offered some suggestions for a safer Halloween experience. The police department sent out a press release on Thursday giving tips for Halloween safety.
KINGSPORT, TN
WLOS.com

'It's a never-ending onslaught,' Canton PD chief warns of 'police hoodie text scam'

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Before you check your next incoming text message, check this out: a new scam is making the rounds on cell phones. Police departments from Colorado to Florida have been warning people about the scam which comes through as a text from a random number. The message is personalized with each recipient’s name. It includes a short message advertising $10 off a hoodie representing their local law enforcement agency.
CANTON, NC
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner. 7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard was charged with fatally shooting Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road. Heard was facing […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WSPA 7News

2 arrested for almost 50 burglaries across the Upstate

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate. The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens. Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy