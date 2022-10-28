Read full article on original website
Kota's Kitten
3d ago
Drugs are expensive AF! Ain't nobody bout to give away their expensive drugs to any kids. Especially if they're addicted to said drug. I PROMISE you that.
tom peppin t.v.
2d ago
I've heard about this for 30 years, can someone let me know the rough wer a bouts of the drug treat house so I can especially avoid it 🙄
Casey Burris
2d ago
Nobody is passing out drugs. Come on. Quit fear mongering. Drugs cost too much, especially edibles, so no one is just giving them away I promise you that!
GPD: Investigation underway for shooting Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — One person from a shooting at the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway has died from his wounds, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The victim is identified as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher. His body will be taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy, GPD said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the I-81 interchange heading toward Kingsport. The KPD responded to the initial crashes at 7:30 a.m. As of […]
wjhl.com
Police investigating downtown Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin. JCPD says...
FOX Carolina
Deputies provide Halloween safety tips for Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office released some tips for residents to follow to stay safe on Halloween. Deputies want to remind drivers to do the following:. Watch for children darting out from between parked cars. Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and...
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
WATE
Police searching for suspect after shooting on Old Asheville Highway
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Greeneville Police are investigating a shooting after one person died from their injuries on Old Asheville Highway early Sunday morning. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway around 3 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Narcan joins revolver, other tools in deputies’ kits
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County sheriff’s deputy in Thursday’s Narcan training sighed when asked if he’d directly worked any drug overdoses. “I don’t have enough fingers on both hands to count how many I’ve worked,” he said. They may be wearied by the seemingly unending rise in overdoses, but the officer and his […]
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
Missing Travelers Rest man found safe
Harrison Lee Long, 23, was last seen on Burns Road in Travelers Rest wearing a blue t-shirt and grey jogging pants but no socks or shoes.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police give tips on a safe Halloween
With Halloween just around the corner, the Kingsport Police Department has offered some suggestions for a safer Halloween experience. The police department sent out a press release on Thursday giving tips for Halloween safety.
WLOS.com
'It's a never-ending onslaught,' Canton PD chief warns of 'police hoodie text scam'
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Before you check your next incoming text message, check this out: a new scam is making the rounds on cell phones. Police departments from Colorado to Florida have been warning people about the scam which comes through as a text from a random number. The message is personalized with each recipient’s name. It includes a short message advertising $10 off a hoodie representing their local law enforcement agency.
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
Carter County authorities searching for truck owner after 3 alleged church thefts
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a truck investigators believe is tied to at least three alleged church thefts in Carter and Washington counties. Police are searching for the driver of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 two-wheel […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner. 7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard was charged with fatally shooting Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road. Heard was facing […]
WBIR
One dead, another wounded after shooting in Greeneville
One of the two people who were shot has died. Greeneville Police identified that victim as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Department seeking information on pickup truck involved in church burglaries
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a dark blue 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 2-wheel drive truck. The truck has paint damage on the roof of the cab. The sheriff’s office said in Facebook posting that the truck has been involved in at least three thefts from churches in Carter County and Washington County. Anyone with information about the truck or who owns it is asked to call 423-542-1845.
2 arrested for almost 50 burglaries across the Upstate
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate. The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens. Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law […]
