Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Another week of TCAT reduced service

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT service remains reduced this week. It’ll follow the same schedule as last week’s service reductions. Leaders at the transit agency say they’re still having difficulty hiring mechanics and obtaining parts necessary for repairs. TCAT will continue monitoring service data with the...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca adding daily Delta flights to JFK

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Delta service is growing in Ithaca. The airline is discontinuing its flights to Detroit, which means the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will get two daily flights to JFK beginning January 9. Last month, Ithaca lost American Airlines flights after the airline decided to suspend service.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Early voting times and locations

Onondaga|Cayuga|Cortland|Madison|Oneida|Oswego|Tompkins|Wayne (WSYR-TV) — General Election Early Voting for the 2022 election will be from October 29 – November 6 in New York State. Dates, times, and voting locations for different counties can be found below. ONONDAGA COUNTY Early Voting Hours: Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00 […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Unlicensed marijuana shop in University neighborhood is ‘moving’ after inquiry

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University-area shop illegally selling marijuana on the “gray market” is apparently moving out. That decision comes after a syracuse.com report this week used the shop to highlight problems with the state’s current cannabis laws. The report detailed the concerns that neighbors had with the shop and the difficulties the city had faced in dealing with unlicensed marijuana retailers since weed possession became legal in April 2021.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police investigate stabbing in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in Ithaca. Police say the attack happened around 1:15 AM near the Tompkins County Public Library. There are no details on the severity of the injuries. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before 5 AM advising drivers and...
ITHACA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper

Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
GENEVA, NY
14850.com

Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports

Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
ITHACA, NY

