Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University-area shop illegally selling marijuana on the “gray market” is apparently moving out. That decision comes after a syracuse.com report this week used the shop to highlight problems with the state’s current cannabis laws. The report detailed the concerns that neighbors had with the shop and the difficulties the city had faced in dealing with unlicensed marijuana retailers since weed possession became legal in April 2021.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO