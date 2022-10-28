Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 8 Monday Night (Bengals at Browns)
Week 8 wraps up with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. While these appear to be two teams trending in opposite directions, the Bengals are just 3.5-point road favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook, so this game could be closer than many expect. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates...
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 9
Week 8 is (almost) in the books, and we're on to Week 9. Here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues).
Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap: Huge games for CMC, Henry, Pollard, Kamara & A.J. Brown
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to provide a recap of Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action with an eye towards fantasy football. After a few down weeks for some of fantasy’s brightest stars, this week included some huge games...
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Our Model Expects Plenty of Points in the Dawg Pound
The AFC North gets the spotlight this Monday as the Cincinnati Bengals head north on I-71 to take on the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati is looking to keep pace with the Ravens, who beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The Browns are just trying to salvage their season. Here is...
numberfire.com
Update: Ryan Tannehill (illness) ruled out for Week 8; Malik Willis to start
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Just a half hour after it was announced Tannehill missed the team's walkthrough due to an illness, it is now being reported he will not play or travel with the team to Houston. Malik Willis, the rookie from Liberty, is going to start.
numberfire.com
Logan Thomas (calf) active for Commanders in Week 8
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Thomas missed Week 7 due to a calf injury. However, he's back in there one week later versus Matt Ryan and Indy. Our models project Thomas for 3.3 catches, 30.7 yards,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) available for Week 8
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Williams has been upgraded to available and will be active against Minnesota on Sunday. With James Conner (ribs) still sidelined, Williams could see touches alongside Eno Benjamin in Arizona's backfield. The Cardinals are...
numberfire.com
Update: Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back in for Colts in Week 8
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is in the game Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. Just five minutes after he was deemed questionable to return to Sunday's contest, Taylor is back in there. It's unclear if his workload will be limited going forward. Before...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals square off with the Cleveland Browns Monday night, but they'll have to do it without Ja'Marr Chase. How does this impact the betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the game, discussing Chase's absence, the traditional markets, and touchdown and yardage props they like for the game.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 8
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Chicago Bears. Schultz's Week 8 status is currently in limbo after three limited sessions with a knee injury. Expect Jake Ferguson to see more snaps if Schultz is inactive or limited against a Bears' team ranked fifth (5.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
numberfire.com
Ayo Dosunmu (back) listed probable Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu is dealing with a thoracic contusion, but it's not serious - hence the probable tag. Expect him to be a full go versus Philadelphia. Our models project Dosunmu for 10.7...
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) out again Saturday for Utah
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kessler is still dealing with a non-COVID illness, and as a result, he will remain sidelined on the second night of the back-to-back set. Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio, both in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, will both sit.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Ja Morant (illness) doubtful on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (illness) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Utah. Morant's current Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Josh Hart enters NBA's concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart has entered the NBA's concussion protocol. Hart seemingly suffered a head injury in the team's win over Houston Friday night. Now, the NBA has placed him in concussion protocol. Due to a scheduling quirk, Portland doesn't play until Wednesday, so he'll have a bunch of time to recover.
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
We have the final keys and predictions as the Las Vegas Raiders get ready to face the New Orleans Saints.
Comments / 0