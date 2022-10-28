Read full article on original website
Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week — but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday...
kscopenews.com
Update on Nikolas Cruz’ trial
On February 14th, 2018, then 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida with a legally purchased gun. In under four minutes, he killed fourteen students, three staff members and injured seventeen others. Cruz, now 24, has pleaded guilty to seventeen charges of premeditated murder. The...
Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
Click10.com
Leaders condemn racist, antisemitic vandalism in Weston
WESTON, Fla. – Political and faith leaders came together Monday morning to condemn the latest instance of hateful vandalism in Weston. The Hunter’s Point gated community has been targeted twice over just the past month. Vandals spray-painted swastikas, insults to Jewish people and the N-word all over the...
Click10.com
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Click10.com
Self-proclaimed witch arrested in apprentice’s murder speaks from Broward jail
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, 21-year-old Leila Cavett traveled with her young son from Georgia to South Florida to sell a white pickup truck to a man named Shannon Ryan. The last time she was seen alive was on surveillance cameras inside a RaceTrac gas station in Hollywood.
NBC Miami
Proud Boys Members Pass Out Flyers For Rubio Canvasser Who Was Attacked
Members of the far-right group known as Proud Boys gathered in Hialeah Saturday after a man handing out flyers for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten up earlier this week. The group got together to condemn political violence and said they wanted to finish the man’s route. Chris Monzon couldn’t...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The combination of politics and violence are a troubling concept, with current apparent examples indicating an increasing trend. A canvasser for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten on the campaign trail in Hialeah last week. Two people were arrested and are facing charges. That came days...
Click10.com
Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground
WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
Click10.com
Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
Click10.com
FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
NBC Miami
Son Stabs Father to Death in Lauderhill: Police
A 31-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a stabbing call a little after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill. Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man who was...
Florida commissioner and former beauty queen guilty of lying to see lover in detention facility
Strout won the Miss Rhode Island competition in 2009 and competed in the Miss America pageant in 2010.
Parent sues Florida school district for displaying LGBTQ pride flags
A Florida father is suing his son’s school district after two LGBTQ pride flags were hung in one of his seventh-grade child’s classrooms, alleging that the school district violated the state’s “Parents Bill of Rights,” a new Florida education law banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.
Click10.com
Rubio sees parallels between canvasser injured in Hialeah, assault at Pelosi home
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio said Christopher Monzon, the victim of a recent alleged politically-motivated attack, has changed his ways. Monzon, a then member of the white supremacist League of the South, used a Confederate flag to attack protesters in 2017 in Hollywood. “I think he has rejected all...
Click10.com
Patient recounts terrifying moments after standoff suspect walked in dental clinic
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A man seen barricading himself inside a Wilton Manors dental clinic for hours Thursday faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The man, identified by police as 45-year-old Brian Koller, was seen wearing a black suit and tie, sunglasses...
Click10.com
Marco Rubio canvasser back in hospital following savage beating by 2 men in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – The Marco Rubio canvasser victimized by a brutal beating is back in the hospital, according to his father. His son was attacked because he was a Republican, police reports show. The second suspect arrested for the attack, 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, bonded out of a Miami-Dade County...
