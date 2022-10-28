ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscopenews.com

Update on Nikolas Cruz’ trial

On February 14th, 2018, then 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida with a legally purchased gun. In under four minutes, he killed fourteen students, three staff members and injured seventeen others. Cruz, now 24, has pleaded guilty to seventeen charges of premeditated murder. The...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Burglary and Embezzlement

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 24, 2022. A 54-year-old male was the victim of a Burglary Residence on 10/19/2022. Victims returned to their residence after being at work. No one had been at their home since that morning. They discovered a rear bedroom window slightly opened, with a screen dislodged. A bicycle was left outside the window by the suspect. It did not appear entry was made.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Leaders condemn racist, antisemitic vandalism in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – Political and faith leaders came together Monday morning to condemn the latest instance of hateful vandalism in Weston. The Hunter’s Point gated community has been targeted twice over just the past month. Vandals spray-painted swastikas, insults to Jewish people and the N-word all over the...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The combination of politics and violence are a troubling concept, with current apparent examples indicating an increasing trend. A canvasser for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten on the campaign trail in Hialeah last week. Two people were arrested and are facing charges. That came days...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Messages of racism, antisemitism spray-painted at Weston playground

WESTON, Fla. – A calm upper-middle class neighborhood in Weston has been targeted for the second time by a vandal that left racist and antisemitic hateful messages behind. To make it worse, they were spray painted on and around a children’s playground. Neighbors in the Hunter’s Point gated...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Remembering fallen hero Sgt. LaDavid Johnson 5 years later

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – We met the Johnson family during their darkest days. The family, shattered, after having to do what no parent should – bury a child. “That was the worst day I have ever experienced,” Cowanda Johnson said. It’s been five years since Sgt. LaDavid...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

FHP seeks suspect who shot at driver on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect who shot at another driver on Interstate 95 in Broward County overnight Monday. According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, an agency spokesperson, at around 1:30 a.m., the suspect fired “several shots” into another vehicle traveling northbound on the freeway just south of Davie Boulevard and continued on.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Son Stabs Father to Death in Lauderhill: Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a stabbing call a little after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill. Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man who was...
LAUDERHILL, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy