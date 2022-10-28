Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway.Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a field near Cottageville Elementary School.
She was then flown to Shawn Jenkins Children's Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The child's condition is unknown.
