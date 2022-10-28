Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway.

The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a field near Cottageville Elementary School.

She was then flown to Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The child’s condition is unknown.

