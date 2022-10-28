ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8wrb_0iqJgzpb00

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway.

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a field near Cottageville Elementary School.

She was then flown to Shawn Jenkins Children’s Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. The child’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fatal crash in Berkeley County leaves one dead

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday at 1:10 a.m. , the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at College Park Road near Red Oak Circle. One car was involved, and the driver was transported to Trident Hospital where they passed away due to their injuries, according to authorities.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, over the weekend in Hollywood. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating fatal car-vs-pedestrian crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Ravenel. According to CCSO, the incident happened on Highway 17 southbound near Edwards Drive around 7:15 p.m. Reports say a Chevrolet SUV was heading south on Highway 17 when it struck...
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating weekend Hollywood shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend in the Hollywood area. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night during an […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: 4 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left several injured at an apartment complex in West Ashley. According to Charleston Police Department, police were dispatched to the Orleans Garden Apartments on Hazelwood Drive for multiple reports of gunshots in the area at 3:24 a.m. Dispatch received reports that multiple […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man dies after jumping from I-26 overpass during traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A traffic stop turned deadly when a man jumped from an overpass along Ashley Phosphate Road onto Interstate 26. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A passenger in the vehicle...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Reporters help family find brother who died in 2007

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — In 2009, while scouring the internet to piece together any information she could on her missing brother, Ruth Bueso came across an article in the Island Packet announcing he had died two years earlier. In her first email to Tim Donnelly and Daniel Brownstein, the former Island Packet reporters […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy