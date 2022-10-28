ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

KELOLAND TV

Electric school buses will soon make their way to South Dakota

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) – Some South Dakota schools will soon have electric buses in their fleet as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. The program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be awarding five billion dollars over the next...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD 244 structure near Mt. Rushmore to be replaced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has decided to go ahead with replacing a structure on one of the state highways leading up to Mount Rushmore, despite the only bid on the project being 28% over the estimated cost. Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OHIO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

On food-tax repeal, Noem attempts 180-degree turn

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers have been trying to repeal or reduce South Dakota’s sales tax on food since at least 1997 when the Legislature first started putting its records on the Internet. So where do South Dakota’s current candidates for governor stand?. Democrat Jamie Smith,...
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 30th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses in downtown Sioux Falls are opening up their doors to trick-or-treaters. Kids are invited to wear their costumes and visit participating downtown businesses that are handing-out candy from 1-3 p.m. ZooBoo at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls includes hundreds of painted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Halloween, some people got a head start on trick-or-treating at “Grandma Lu’s Hallow” in central Sioux Falls. Halloween decorations, many resembling different horror movies, fill a yard in central Sioux Falls ahead of Halloween. It’s something the Keller family has been putting on for five years in honor of Grandma Lu, who died in 2020.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 brothers found guilty in 2019 kidnapping, torturing case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal jury has found two brothers guilty of kidnapping and torturing a woman in 2019. The case triggered an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory and made headlines across South Dakota. That July, Jesse Sierra offered his ex-girlfriend a ride home from work. But, rather...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Festival of Lights brings hundreds to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Glenn Youngkin, Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be joined in November by Republican Governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin and newly Independent political commentator and former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The pair will be campaigning for Noem on Nov. 2 in Rapid City and Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls police investigating homicide from Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a Sunday stabbing as a homicide. According to the Minnehaha County Jail log, Isaiah Dubray was booked into jail for first-degree murder Monday morning. The SFPD crime log lists a homicide report at an apartment near the intersection of 9th St. and Duluth Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noems to host trick or treaters on Oct. 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids can trick or treat the South Dakota Governor’s residence in Pierre on Halloween. Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Byron Noem will be the hosts for the annual event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Noem also shared...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple agencies battle bale fire near Swan Lake

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies were called to a bale fire in South Central Turner County over the weekend. Hurley Fire says it happened near Swan Lake on Sunday. The department posted this video of the scene to its Facebook page. Viborg, Centerville, and Davis Fire, along...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Spooky sailors in this SF neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People are doing a double take driving through a Sioux Falls neighborhood near RF Pettigrew elementary. Take a look, it’s a hand crafted version of the Pirates of the Caribbean. A half dozen homeowners banded together to build ships and displays based on a Halloween pirate theme.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

