Read full article on original website
Related
Paradise Post
Would Prop. 1 allow abortions after fetal viability? Legal experts say no
Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes.
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parents
Los Angeles state Assemblymember Issac Bryan speaking at a “Stop CPS” rally at the state Capitol on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.(Robert J Hansen) Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law last month that would limit county child welfare agencies (CPS) from seeking child support from parents.
Paradise Post
Gov. Newsom’s spending to clear California’s homeless encampments. What has he done so far?
As Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration doles out another nearly $50 million as part of his high-profile effort to clean up the state’s homeless encampments, the Bay Area still is waiting to see the results from a first round of funding awarded earlier this year. Newsom announced $48 million...
Environmentalists, Truckers Clash Over California’s Plan to Phase Out Diesel Rigs
Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators this week over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first public hearing on...
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Tax collections in the nation's most populous state have fallen below expectations for four months in a row.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
Proposition 30 is unnecessary. California is already funding EVs and wildfire prevention
Ride-hailing companies have been resisting California's clean air regulations since 2018. Proposition 30 is their attempt to secure a taxpayer handout.
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
Can you afford to be a renter in these large California cities? Here's what a new report suggest.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
California Stimulus Checks: More Direct Deposit Payments Hitting Bank Accounts Now
A second round of direct deposit California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 is underway.
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year
From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
capradio.org
California coronavirus updates: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center
Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Will the COVID-19 pandemic shape our genetic history? Scientists think maybe not. 11:42 a.m.: Applications for rent, utility relief due to COVID-19 open at La Family Counseling Center. La Familia Counseling Center is providing...
davisvanguard.org
UC Davis Health Responsible for World’s First Successful Spina Bifida Stem Cell Treatment
SACRAMENTO, CA-– UC Davis Health recently conducted the first successful spina bifida treatment in a trial known as the “Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele” or the “CuRe Trial”. The Mayo Clinic defines spina bifida, or myelomeningocele, as a “birth defect that occurs...
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Comments / 0