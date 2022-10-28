ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Paradise Post

Would Prop. 1 allow abortions after fetal viability? Legal experts say no

Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year

From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
SAN JOSE, CA

