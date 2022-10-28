ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Jahnbaz Almas runs independently for Bayonne school board seat

Jahnbaz Almas is the only solo candidate running in the upcoming Tuesday, November 8 election for the Bayonne Board of Education. There are four seats up for grabs in 2022. Three trustees are not running for re-election, and their empty seats are available for terms of three years each, including: Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck. The fourth trustee, Hector Gonzalez Jr., is running for re-election after being appointed in January of this year, and his seat is also up for grabs but for a term of one year.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The Lesson of Jersey City Elections

There is a very important lesson about local elections in Jersey City. No matter what anyone has written in the local newspapers. No matter what anyone has posted on Facebook. The simple fact of the matter is come election day; whatever will be, shall be. After the election has concluded,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate

Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Two independents seek Hoboken school board seats

As Election Day nears in Hoboken, there’s been commotion in the city’s school board elections this year, especially between the two main slates running against each other. But there are also two independents running by themselves this year for one of three seats available. Patricia Waiters, a local...
HOBOKEN, NJ
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond

On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
NEWARK, NJ
Village Voice

The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Leslie Marion Norwood for BOE in Hoboken

Over the past 5 years, I’ve gotten to know Leslie, her husband Paul, and her two sons. Whether we’re in Hoboken having coffee, or camping in the woods with our families, I’m consistently impressed by Leslie. She’s smart, funny, and a straight shooter. The daughter of immigrants from Ireland and Brazil, she’s worked very hard for everything she has and has stayed grounded. That may be one of the reasons she’s so quick to step up for others.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Drinking Water Has Returned to Some Schools but Others Still Thirst

Jersey City Schools Superintendent Norma Fernandez predicted that 14 city schools whose water fountains were shut off because they’re connected to lead service pipes should be back working by June 2023. Those schools, with a total of 5,000 students, make up the second phase of a district-wide project to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

