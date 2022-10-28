Read full article on original website
Jahnbaz Almas runs independently for Bayonne school board seat
Jahnbaz Almas is the only solo candidate running in the upcoming Tuesday, November 8 election for the Bayonne Board of Education. There are four seats up for grabs in 2022. Three trustees are not running for re-election, and their empty seats are available for terms of three years each, including: Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck. The fourth trustee, Hector Gonzalez Jr., is running for re-election after being appointed in January of this year, and his seat is also up for grabs but for a term of one year.
Hoboken school board candidates debate spending, facilities and partisan politics
The race for the Hoboken Board of Education reached a pivotal point in the election season on October 28, as nearly all of the candidates running for one of the three available seats took part in a debate over spending, facilities, charter schools and even partisan positions. Two slates of...
The Lesson of Jersey City Elections
There is a very important lesson about local elections in Jersey City. No matter what anyone has written in the local newspapers. No matter what anyone has posted on Facebook. The simple fact of the matter is come election day; whatever will be, shall be. After the election has concluded,...
Where to do early voting and submit mail-in ballots in Hudson County
Early voting is already underway in Hudson County and greater New Jersey, and mail-in ballots can be submitted for this year’s elections, ranging from the congressional midterms to local school board races. Here is what you need to know for this year’s voting options ahead of Nov. 8.
Meet the candidates running on the ‘Together We Can’ slate for the Bayonne school board
Under the slogan “Together We Can,” four candidates are seeking seats up for grabs on the Bayonne Board of Education. The slate consists of incumbent Trustee Hector Gonzalez, Mary Jane Desmond, William Young, and Miriam Bechay, at 1I, 2I, 3I, and 8I on the ballot, respectively. Three seats...
A new superintendent, support for faculty and students, and COVID recovery are key for the ‘For the Children’ slate
Running in the Tuesday, November 8 election for the Secaucus Board of Education is the “For the Children” slate. Kelli Conroy D’Addetta, Alexander de Hombre, and Christina DeBari are seeking the three opens seats left by outgoing Board President Jack McStowe, Trustee Kathy O’Connell, and Trustee Jayesh Patel who opted not to seek re-election.
Two independents seek Hoboken school board seats
As Election Day nears in Hoboken, there’s been commotion in the city’s school board elections this year, especially between the two main slates running against each other. But there are also two independents running by themselves this year for one of three seats available. Patricia Waiters, a local...
Jersey City school board candidates debate budgets, test scores, supporting faculty
Budgets and spending, teacher shortages and test scores were the topics at hand during the Jersey City school board debate, where nearly all of the candidates seeking one of the three seats on the board this year took part. Two slates of three people and one independent participated in the...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
New Jersey Globe
Payne, big winner in June primary, says his voters are energized to do it again
Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) won big in his June primary election – bigger than initially seemed possible for the congressman, long one of New Jersey’s more lowkey politicians. His 84%-10% victory over challenger Imani Oakley marked the reawakening of a long-dormant political operation, and rekindled Payne’s relationships with New Jersey Democrats and his own voters.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral candidates duke it out in debate
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Pleasant Valley Civic Association held a West Orange mayoral candidates forum on Sunday, Oct. 23, at B’nai Shalom in West Orange. The event featured the town’s four mayoral candidates — former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford — answering questions submitted by residents.
Montclair, NJ Mayor Sean Spiller is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?
Montclair Township Mayor Sean Spiller at an event in 2021. The mayor is considered an up-and-comer in New Jersey politics, and a potential future gubernatorial candidate. Mayor Sean Spiller finds himself connected, directly or indirectly, to several accusations of poor governance. [ more › ]
Former Hoboken School Board Member Maureen Sullivan Endorses Kids First Slate
I was elected to the Hoboken school board in 2009 as part of the original Kids First slate and served until 2013. On Nov. 8 I’m voting for the new incarnation of Kids First: Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen (6, 7, 8 on the ballot). Kids First...
Police officer awarded $259K after suing N.J. city that wouldn’t promote him
A jury in Passaic County has awarded a former police officer in Clifton more than $259,000, finding that city officials retaliated against him because he’d filed an earlier lawsuit against them. Salvatore Saggio, now 65 and retired, had claimed in court papers that his age and the fact that...
thepositivecommunity.com
Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond
On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
Village Voice
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed
Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
Leslie Marion Norwood for BOE in Hoboken
Over the past 5 years, I’ve gotten to know Leslie, her husband Paul, and her two sons. Whether we’re in Hoboken having coffee, or camping in the woods with our families, I’m consistently impressed by Leslie. She’s smart, funny, and a straight shooter. The daughter of immigrants from Ireland and Brazil, she’s worked very hard for everything she has and has stayed grounded. That may be one of the reasons she’s so quick to step up for others.
‘Keep Moving Forward’ ticket seeks change on the Secaucus school board
Secaucus school board candidates Monica Berckes and Nicholas Mattiello are running for two of the three open seats on the Board of Education on a platform of consistency and transparency, hoping to be the voices of dissatisfied parents in the district looking for a change in the status quo. In...
More trucks, Bayonne development and aging bridges necessitate $4.7B Turnpike Extension widening project, engineers told NJTA
Increased truck traffic, development in Bayonne, and bridges and elevated roadways at the end of their lifespans are among the main reasons engineers cited in their report calling for the controversial $4.7 billion expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The report, obtained by The Jersey Journal...
jcitytimes.com
Drinking Water Has Returned to Some Schools but Others Still Thirst
Jersey City Schools Superintendent Norma Fernandez predicted that 14 city schools whose water fountains were shut off because they’re connected to lead service pipes should be back working by June 2023. Those schools, with a total of 5,000 students, make up the second phase of a district-wide project to...
Local news for Hoboken, Jersey City, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City, West New York, Weehawken in New Jersey
