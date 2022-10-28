Jahnbaz Almas is the only solo candidate running in the upcoming Tuesday, November 8 election for the Bayonne Board of Education. There are four seats up for grabs in 2022. Three trustees are not running for re-election, and their empty seats are available for terms of three years each, including: Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck. The fourth trustee, Hector Gonzalez Jr., is running for re-election after being appointed in January of this year, and his seat is also up for grabs but for a term of one year.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO