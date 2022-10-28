ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

ModestoView

Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA

Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA. On the heels of Hispanic heritage month, and as the Modesto Crusier’s Council works towards recognition for their community and cultural pastime, (gatherings that commingle their love for classic cars and a celebration of family and support for the community.) Till...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Not A Halloween Trick

San Andreas, CA – Travelers on Highway 26 and in the West Point area should not be tricked into reporting a wildfire on Halloween as CAL Fire has planned a prescribed burn on the holiday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burning operation on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: All treats for Halloween, but the tricks arrive on Tuesday

Some great news ahead in your Halloween forecast! Conditions will be mostly mild across northern California as high pressure remains strong enough to keep our conditions mostly mild, but the ridge influencing our weather pattern will be breaking down through the day as low pressure drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. We have partly to mostly cloudy skies early today, but will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region this afternoon. Temperatures are running on par to slightly warmer than 24 hours ago for the start of your Monday, but will end up several degrees cooler for this afternoon compared to Sunday. That's great news for trick or treaters given it's going to be fairly comfortable this afternoon and evening. The only issue is that we'll have breezy south winds picking up just in time for trick or treaters to take to the streets. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, and have dipped into the 20's to 30's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morinng, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon and evening. South winds to 10mph are expected, and gusts up to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening as the trough approaches northern California from the north. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range today due to the mild conditions, but our dry fuels remain a big concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 70's in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 60's to lower 70's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly late tonight as the cooler system arrives across northern California, but showers are not expected to make their way into our region until after midnight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans Roadwork In The Mother Lode

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from October 30th to November 5th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Rural Oakdale Area

Update at 4:30 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the rural area of Oakdale in Stanislaus County. The flames broke out in some grass in the 16800 block of East Sonora Road, between Orange Blossom and Schell roads, and northwest of Knights Ferry and Highway 120/108. The blaze is reported to be about four acres in size. Ground crews will remain on the scene, working towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
OAKDALE, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
Calaveras Enterprise

Portrait of a small town firefighting family

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Early season storm to bring gusty winds, snow, colder temps to Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Nearly $100,000 jewelry heist in Arden-Arcade caught on camera

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were caught on camera stealing nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry from an Arden-Arcade boutique. The store’s owner said the women came in with one goal: steal jewelry. And investigators believe they may be behind other robberies in the area. While it was all caught on camera, the […]
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County

Update at 2:20 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of the Point Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in some grass off Highway 120 near the Jacksonville Road intersection and Moccasin Marina. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire is estimated at a half-acre in size and no structures are threatened. Some of the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Human remains found in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Oct. 23, detectives from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department found human remains in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, detectives received a call from a person stating that they had discovered human remains while […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes

Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
SONORA, CA

