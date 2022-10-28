Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Ghost town in Tuolumne County with spooky and intriguing past
CHINESE CAMP, Calif. — Near the junction of Highway 49 and Highway 120 in Tuolomne County sits a town that is essentially a ghost town when compared to its heyday. It also may be a perfect spot to visit for Halloween given its graveyard and the story about bones once buried there.
Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA
Lowrider Culture Takes Center Stage at Graffiti USA. On the heels of Hispanic heritage month, and as the Modesto Crusier’s Council works towards recognition for their community and cultural pastime, (gatherings that commingle their love for classic cars and a celebration of family and support for the community.) Till...
mymotherlode.com
Not A Halloween Trick
San Andreas, CA – Travelers on Highway 26 and in the West Point area should not be tricked into reporting a wildfire on Halloween as CAL Fire has planned a prescribed burn on the holiday. Crews will be conducting a prescribed burning operation on the Winton-Schaad Vegetation Management Plan...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: All treats for Halloween, but the tricks arrive on Tuesday
Some great news ahead in your Halloween forecast! Conditions will be mostly mild across northern California as high pressure remains strong enough to keep our conditions mostly mild, but the ridge influencing our weather pattern will be breaking down through the day as low pressure drops south from the Gulf of Alaska. We have partly to mostly cloudy skies early today, but will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region this afternoon. Temperatures are running on par to slightly warmer than 24 hours ago for the start of your Monday, but will end up several degrees cooler for this afternoon compared to Sunday. That's great news for trick or treaters given it's going to be fairly comfortable this afternoon and evening. The only issue is that we'll have breezy south winds picking up just in time for trick or treaters to take to the streets. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, and have dipped into the 20's to 30's in our mountain zones overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morinng, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon and evening. South winds to 10mph are expected, and gusts up to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening as the trough approaches northern California from the north. Fire danger will stay in the moderate range today due to the mild conditions, but our dry fuels remain a big concern. High temperatures are projected to top out in the 70's in the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills and Sierra, and upper 60's to lower 70's in the Northern Mountains Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly late tonight as the cooler system arrives across northern California, but showers are not expected to make their way into our region until after midnight.
'It's very sad': Landmark Modesto bookstore on its last chapter, closing by the end of the year
MODESTO, Calif. — An iconic Modesto bookstore is writing it's last chapter in its history. Yesterday's Books on McHenry Avenue, the city's last independent bookstore, is closing after 42 years of selling used books. "It's very sad," said longtime customer Marcia Swisegood. She says she has come to the...
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans Roadwork In The Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from October 30th to November 5th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
abc10.com
Stanislaus County home goes all out for Halloween
3,000 lights adorn a home in Hughson where the owner went all out for the holiday. Phillip Edler even the bats at the home himself.
police1.com
'Is is possible to work the night shift?' Calif. sheriff's office posts spooky recruitment video
Just in time for Halloween, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has posted a "job fair" recruitment video that shows Stanislaus Lt. Tom Letras fielding questions from some non-traditional recruits. “This was actually the brainchild of Undersheriff [Micky] LaBarbera. He came up with the idea two years ago, but with everything...
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
California Zoo Welcomes Adorable Year-Old Sister Capybaras
For years, Happy Hollow Park & Zoo’s capybara habitat housed an elderly gent by the name of Meenie. Sadly, however, Meenie was euthanized in March of this year. He had reached the grand old age of 12, about two years past his expected lifespan, and was no longer enjoying a high quality of life.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Rural Oakdale Area
Update at 4:30 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the rural area of Oakdale in Stanislaus County. The flames broke out in some grass in the 16800 block of East Sonora Road, between Orange Blossom and Schell roads, and northwest of Knights Ferry and Highway 120/108. The blaze is reported to be about four acres in size. Ground crews will remain on the scene, working towards full containment and then mopping up. What ignited the fire is under investigation.
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
Calaveras Enterprise
Portrait of a small town firefighting family
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.
Sierra Sun
Early season storm to bring gusty winds, snow, colder temps to Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first impactful snow storm of the season is expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin this coming week. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special statement calling for strong winds that could reach triple digits, up to a foot of snow for the mountains around the lake and temperatures well below seasonal averages.
Nearly $100,000 jewelry heist in Arden-Arcade caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were caught on camera stealing nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry from an Arden-Arcade boutique. The store’s owner said the women came in with one goal: steal jewelry. And investigators believe they may be behind other robberies in the area. While it was all caught on camera, the […]
Stockton adding teeth to ordinance banning homeless from camping nearly everywhere
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is adding more teeth to an already existing ordinance meant to keep people from camping near buildings, parks and more. The municipal code "relating to protection of critical infrastructure and wildfire risk areas" in the city went into effect today. Essentially, it...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County
Update at 2:20 p.m.: Ground and Columbia aircraft have stopped the forward rate of spread of the Point Fire burning near Lake Don Pedro in Tuolumne County. The flames ignited in some grass off Highway 120 near the Jacksonville Road intersection and Moccasin Marina. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire is estimated at a half-acre in size and no structures are threatened. Some of the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on McHenry Avenue in Modesto Area
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Modesto Police Department reported a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash on McHenry Avenue. The collision occurred around 11:00 p.m. just north of Roseburg Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on McHenry Avenue in Modesto. A Modesto PD spokeswoman reported that a...
Human remains found in Calaveras County
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Oct. 23, detectives from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department found human remains in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department, detectives received a call from a person stating that they had discovered human remains while […]
mymotherlode.com
Puppies Rescued During Jupiter Illegal Grow Raids Need Forever Homes
Sonora, CA – Puppies that were rescued from one of the illegal marijuana grows raided in Jupiter earlier this month remain available for adoption. Nine properties were searched on October 4th after being targeted by California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF) with the help of Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies. The Department of Cannabis Control also told Clarke Broadcasting that Tuolumne County Animal Control rescued several abused dogs living in “unfavorable conditions,” as earlier reported here.
Comments / 0