Norristown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Norristown man sent to prison for shooting incident in Upper Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces more than a decade in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and setting the boyfriend’s vehicle on fire during an incident in Upper Merion. Julius Irwin Mayo, 37, of...
NORRISTOWN, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the Homicide of a 21-year-old male, that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, at about 4:07 PM, in the 1700 block of Brill Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub wounds 6; 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub wounded at least six people, one of them critically. Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city. Police said a 26-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting

PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say

Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Atlantic City Expressway

A Pennsylvania man was fatally struck on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night, the New Jersey State Police said. Troopers responded to a crash on the highway at about 10:05 p.m. near mile marker 22.8 in Hamilton Township and found a westbound vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the left lane, State Police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication

TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
HAMBURG, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man on Felony Drug Charges After Vehicle Pursuit

Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

