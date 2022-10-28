Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown man sent to prison for shooting incident in Upper Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces more than a decade in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and setting the boyfriend’s vehicle on fire during an incident in Upper Merion. Julius Irwin Mayo, 37, of...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 15th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit is looking to identify the individual, depicted in the following surveillance video excerpts, as part of an ongoing investigation into the Homicide of a 21-year-old male, that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, at about 4:07 PM, in the 1700 block of Brill Street.
Shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub wounds 6; 1 critical
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning shooting outside a Philadelphia nightclub wounded at least six people, one of them critically. Police said a man opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a crowd outside Trilogy nightclub in the Northern Liberties neighborhood north of the center of the city. Police said a 26-year-old […]
fox29.com
Police: Gun fired into crowd outside nightclub in Northern Liberties, 6 people struck
NORTHERN LIBERTIES - A nightclub in Northern Liberties became the scene of another weekend shooting in Philadelphia, leaving six people injured early Sunday morning. Police say an argument inside Trilogy nightclub at 6th and Spring Garden streets escalated when it became physical around 3:30 a.m. A man then pulled a...
fox29.com
Officials: Gunman fires into crowd on Mantua street corner, injures 3
MANTUA - A gunman fired into a crowd in Mantua and injured three people. Officials said the shooting happened Saturday evening, about 6:45, on the corner of North 39th and Aspen streets in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood. The unknown man opened fire as people were standing outside on the corner.
Teens in Philadelphia's overcrowded juvenile justice system tell of terror on the inside
Chaotic conditions in Philadelphia’s juvenile justice system came into public view earlier this month. For Quasir Easley, Daquan Carter and other young people held in detention, the experience can be truly terrifying.
Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting
PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
Driver, owner of dump truck charged in crash that killed pregnant Pa. woman: officials
Authorities in Montgomery County have charged two out-of-state men in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her unborn baby. The crash occurred when Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. Aug. 25, in the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township, according to police.
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Atlantic City Expressway
A Pennsylvania man was fatally struck on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night, the New Jersey State Police said. Troopers responded to a crash on the highway at about 10:05 p.m. near mile marker 22.8 in Hamilton Township and found a westbound vehicle had struck a pedestrian in the left lane, State Police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man identified and arrested for lottery duplication
TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner. The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.
delawarevalleynews.com
District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense
Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man on Felony Drug Charges After Vehicle Pursuit
Delaware State Police have arrested 35-year-old Antwan Douglas of Berlin, Maryland on felony drug charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning. On October 29, 2022, at approximately 12:37 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a brown Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Pigeon...
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
fox29.com
Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate
PHILADELPHIA - The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he...
fox29.com
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
Elmwood Park Man, 59, Found Dead Outside By Suicide With Gun
A 59-year-old Elmwood Park man died by suicide on a borough street Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The man's body was found outside on Parkview Avenue near the intersection of Willow Street around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said. He was pronounced dead at the scene...
billypenn.com
Survivor’s daughter appreciates city apology for Holmesburg prison experiments, urges Penn to do more
Adrianne Jones-Alston’s life mimics that of her late father Leodus Jones down to how she organizes her desk. She laughed as she recalled visiting her father’s Philadelphia home office and seeing how his papers and pens lined up exactly hers did back home in Virginia. “My father has...
