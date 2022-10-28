Read full article on original website
What Awaits Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in Q3 Earnings?
WBD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at a penny per share, down from estimated earnings of 16 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 102.3% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
5 Technology Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3
The technology sector had a tough third-quarter 2022 due to challenging global macro-economic conditions, semiconductor chip shortage, supply-chain constraints, raging inflation, unfavorable forex due to a strong U.S. dollar and the increasingly hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Technology giants like Microsoft and Alphabet reported unenthusiastic earnings results, while...
Will Google Cloud Strength Aid Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q3 Earnings?
GOOGL - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results, scheduled to be released on Oct 25, are likely to reflect strength in its cloud arm, Google Cloud. Google Cloud turned out to be the key catalyst for Alphabet’s growth on the back of its strengthening cloud service offerings. GOOGL’s cloud offerings...
Uber Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?
UBER - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 1st, before the market open. Uber Technologies provides a platform that allows users to access transportation and food-ordering services. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a...
Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SHOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting growth of 18.60% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 7 cents per...
Will Scotts (SMG) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
SMG - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Fertilizers industry. When looking at the last two reports, this lawn and garden products company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 11.86%, on average, in the last two quarters. For the...
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Ardmore Shipping (ASC) This Year?
ASC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently sits...
Ametek (AME) Moves 3.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
AME - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.7% higher at $129.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10% gain over the past four weeks. AMETEK extended its rally, driven by...
GSK Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.47%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry so far this year. The stock has lost 39.7% compared to the...
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
ESTA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings In Line, Operating Margin Falls
RMD - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.51, unchanged year over year. The metric also came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The adjustments include certain non-recurring expenses/benefits like amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses, among others. GAAP...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 28th
ADDYY - Free Report) is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 68.8% downward over the last 60 days. AkzoNobel (. AKZOY - Free Report) is a leading global...
Amedisys (AMED) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Cut
AMED - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for third-quarter 2022, down 24.8% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The quarter’s adjustments include certain acquisition and integration costs, centralization and reorganization costs, COVID-19 costs and fuel supplement...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 31st
DINO - Free Report) : This independent energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days. HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus. HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote. HF Sinclair...
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings
COIN - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. COIN delivered an earnings surprise in one of the last four reported quarters while missing in three. Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement. COIN’s third-quarter results...
Spooky Busy Trading Week Ahead: Fed, Jobs, Q3 Earnings, etc.
It’s the last day of October 2022 — Happy Halloween! — and pre-market futures are giving back recent gains like doling out bite-sized pieces of candy this morning. The Dow is currently on its longest bull run since November 2020, even with the index -177 points at this hour. The Dow is also poised to deliver its best trading month since November 1976!
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT): Time to Buy?
OBT - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is...
Are Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks Lagging China Automotive Systems (CAAS) This Year?
CAAS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. China Automotive Systems is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 125 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Is Albemarle (ALB) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
ALB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. Albemarle is one of 243 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies...
