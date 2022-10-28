ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
TheHDRoom

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Football Today (10/29/22)

Following three straight losses, the Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-3) could fall into a deeper hole after today’s game against the #15 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1). TAMU needs an upset win to get back on track when this game starts on the SEC Network (SECN) cable channel at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT .
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure

I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss

Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
MADISONVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00...
BRYAN, TX
virtualbx.com

College Station: Texas A&M Breaks Ground On New Business Education Complex

Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the Mays Business Education Complex, slated for completion by spring 2025. Image: Texas A&M. College Station (Brazos County) – Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion to its new Business Education Complex (BEC). The groundbreaking for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
News Channel 25

Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive. A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said. No additional details were immediately available. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigating Saturday shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH

A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cw39.com

DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
