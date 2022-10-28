Read full article on original website
Texas A & M University Joins The List of Kanye Separations
Kanceling Kanye has gone south. As far south as Texas A & M University. Oh yes, Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork just announced that the song Power by Ye, will no longer be played at their home football games from here on out. Wait, I Take That Back.
KBTX.com
Aggie snags possum inside Kyle Field before kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Greg Bludau became the 12th Man at Kyle Field Saturday night... in the most unexpected way. The College Station man was seen using his hands to snag a possum roaming around in the stands just before kickoff. Maurice Vilchez used his phone to capture the...
TheHDRoom
How to Watch Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Football Today (10/29/22)
Following three straight losses, the Texas A&M Aggies (3-4, 1-3) could fall into a deeper hole after today’s game against the #15 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1). TAMU needs an upset win to get back on track when this game starts on the SEC Network (SECN) cable channel at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT .
The Toxicity of Jimbo Fisher
In Lead Columnist Kyle Golik's Sunday Feature, he looks at the downfalls of Jimbo Fisher on and off the field...
Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure
I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M reportedly decides on starting QB against No. 15 Ole Miss
Texas A&M has decided on Conner Weigman as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple reports. This will be an important game to get the season on the right track, and Texas A&M hopes to bring new life to the team with Weigman as the starter on offense. Weigman will be making his 1st start at Texas A&M and will try to get a win in a big game.
KBTX.com
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
KBTX.com
Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley to deliver meals to those in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering hot meals to those in need. Danny Morrison with Epicures and Peggi Goss with the United Way of the Brazos Valley joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, Oct. 28. Over 2,000 prepared Thanksgiving...
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley for Sunday and Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Here is a list of events happening on Sunday and Monday:. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00...
virtualbx.com
College Station: Texas A&M Breaks Ground On New Business Education Complex
Feature Photo: Artist rendering of the Mays Business Education Complex, slated for completion by spring 2025. Image: Texas A&M. College Station (Brazos County) – Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion to its new Business Education Complex (BEC). The groundbreaking for...
News Channel 25
Suspect detained: Police investigating College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the 900 block of Colgate Drive. A yet-to-be-named suspect has been detained, a College Station Police Department tweet said. No additional details were immediately available. 25 News will provide additional details when they become available.
KBTX.com
Rain chances less likely this evening. Thunderstorms still possible.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The already much-advertised low-pressure system that will set up a gorgeous Halloween weekend still looks to bring us a big chunk of rain and storms for the bulk of the day Friday. Friday Afternoon Update. Most of the Brazos Valley has seen rain throughout the morning...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigating Saturday shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. One person has been detained and there is no threat to the public, according to police. Police say it happened in the 900 block of Colgate Dr. Police tell KBTX a shooting happened Saturday...
KBTX.com
Report: Bryan police arrest pair after kids found in filthy home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man and woman this weekend after officers reportedly found four children living in unsanitary and dangerous conditions. The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys Weihausen, 29, who is identified as the mother of the children ages 12, 11, 6, and 7 months.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN DIES IN GRIMES CO. CRASH
A Navasota woman has died from injuries from a one-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Todd Mission. DPS reports that around 3:45 p.m., a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Evergreen Forest Lane when it failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, ejecting the driver. 37-year-old Valorie Hinojosa was transported...
KBTX.com
Police: Teen found with gunshot wound at apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say the 15-year-old boy at the center of a “suspicious death” investigation was found with a gunshot wound Saturday night. The teen was at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Road. Witnesses on the scene say his...
cw39.com
DA: Repeat offender convicted of murder in 2018 drunk driving crash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated has been convicted of murder for killing another driver in a 2018 drunk driving crash, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday. Owen McNett, 50, of Houston, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday,...
KBTX.com
Driver in road rage case found guilty in Grimes County
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The driver accused of an act of road rage that left a family scared for their lives has been found guilty in a Grimes County courtroom. Blake Jon Arrington, 52, was found guilty Thursday on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Endangering a Child.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear Again From The Mother Of A Jail Inmate
For the third time, the mother of an Iola man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan addresses the Brazos County commission. Dixie Bollin said Tuesday that she has seen no changes in the treatment of her son, Larry, since she last spoke with commissioners seven weeks ago.
