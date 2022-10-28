BALL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Ball Corp’s earnings declined year over year despite an improvement in revenues. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings missed the same. BALL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average surprise being a negative 3.11%.

2 HOURS AGO