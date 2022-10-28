Read full article on original website
PSEG (PEG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
PEG - Free Report) , or PSEG, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of 86 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 2.4%. The company reported quarterly GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents in the third quarter of 2022 against a loss of $3.10 generated in the third quarter of 2021.
Federated Hermes (FHI) Up 8.1% on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FHI - Free Report) have gained 8.1% since the release of its third-quarter 2022 results late last week. Earnings per share of 78 cents (including the impact of net realized and unrealized losses on investments) handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. In the same period last year, the company reported earnings per share of 73 cents.
Avantor (AVTR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 EPS View Cut
AVTR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, down by a penny year over year. However, the bottom line, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 25 cents, up by a penny year over year. Revenue Details.
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Shares Jump 11.1% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
AMERISAFE, Inc.’s (. AMSF - Free Report) shares have jumped 11.1% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Oct 26. Its results were supported by higher premiums and net investment income. However, the positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level, lower fees, and other income. The market value of its bond portfolio took a hit in the quarter.
Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Earnings & Revenues Trump Estimates in Q2
RDY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 82 cents per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 59 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 73 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 59 cents. In second-quarter...
FEMSA (FMX) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q3, Revenues Miss
FMX - Free Report) , alias FEMSA, reported net majority earnings per ADS of $1.49 (Ps. 3.00 per FEMSA unit) in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. Net consolidated income was Ps. 13,268 million (US$655.5 million), reflecting a decline of 17.3% from Ps. 16,046 million (US$801.9 million)...
Emerson (EMR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Soar Y/Y on Higher Revenues
EMR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39. This compares with our estimate of $1.38. The bottom line improved by double digits in the reported quarter. Results benefited from continued automation demand and a robust backlog level.
Amedisys (AMED) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Cut
AMED - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for third-quarter 2022, down 24.8% from the year-ago figure. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The quarter’s adjustments include certain acquisition and integration costs, centralization and reorganization costs, COVID-19 costs and fuel supplement...
Ball Corp (BALL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
BALL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Ball Corp’s earnings declined year over year despite an improvement in revenues. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings missed the same. BALL beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average surprise being a negative 3.11%.
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Gains on Q3 Earnings Beat, Higher Revenues
CFR - Free Report) gained more than 9% following the release of its third-quarter 2022 results last week. The company’s earnings per share of $2.59 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19. The bottom line increased significantly from the prior-year quarter’s $1.65 per share. Results were primarily aided...
Allison's (ALSN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, '22 View Revised
ALSN - Free Report) posted third-quarter earnings of $1.45 a share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 owing to higher-than-anticipated sales from North America Off-Highway, Outside North America On-Highway, Outside North America Off-Highway and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets. The bottom line increased 63% on a year-over-year basis from 89 cents a share. Quarterly revenues of $710 million grew 25% from the year-ago period and crossed the consensus mark of $691 million.
Datadog (DDOG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DDOG - Free Report) is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 15-17 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 23.08% from the year-ago period.
Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
RSG - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year. Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold...
Is a Beat Likely for DXC Technology (DXC) in Q2 Earnings?
DXC Technology (. DXC - Free Report) is likely to beat expectations when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Nov 3. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company anticipates revenues between $3.55 billion and $3.58 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues stands at $3.56 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.7%.
GSK Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.47%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry so far this year. The stock has lost 39.7% compared to the...
Cardinal Health (CAH) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
CAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 10.26%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative earnings surprise being 3.78%.
Sallie Mae (SLM) Q3 Earnings Miss, Stock Gains on NII Beat
SLM - Free Report) , formally known as SLM Corporation, gained 5.1% since the release of its third-quarter earnings despite reporting lower-than-expected numbers. Core earnings per share of 29 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. The bottom line indicates a rise of 20.8% from the prior quarter. Core earnings per share exclude mark-to-fair value unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts.
Charles River (CRL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
CRL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.77 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.09%. Earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 2.63%.
Why Is American Eagle (AEO) Up 2% Since Last Earnings Report?
AEO - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is American Eagle due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
AN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.06%. A...
