Rock n’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jerry Lee Lewis, the last surviving member of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio, has passed away at the age of 87, his publicist confirmed Friday.

The music world is mourning the loss of a Mid-South man being called one of the greatest entertainers and piano players ever. For decades, Jerry Lee Lewis was known to fans simply as The Killer for his songs and the way he rattled the ivory. It was a musical ability that he knew was a gift.

Friends and fans say nobody played the piano like Jerry Lee. Even as a kid, his piano teacher found that out the hard way when Jerry Lee gave him a lesson on how music should be played.

His music would take him from his home in Louisiana to Memphis to record at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studio. This was the place where Jerry Lee would make records and history with one hit song after another. His first big hit was called “Crazy Arms.”

Later, as a part of the Million-Dollar Quartet at Sun Studio along with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins, he turned vinyl records into gold.

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Jerry Lee Lewis performs onstage at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2018 in Cerritos, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

FILE – Jerry Lee Lewis props his foot on the piano as he lays back and acknowledges the applause of fans during the fifth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 14, 1975. (AP Photo/Rene Perez, File)

Musician Jerry Lee Lewis, left, is honored by Rep. Curry Todd, R-Collierville, right, at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday April 27, 2009. Lewis appeared in the state House on Monday as lawmakers unanimously voted to name a section of Getwell Road in Shelby County in his honor. The proposal would designate a stretch of the road from the Mississippi border to Interstate 240 as the Jerry Lee Lewis Highway. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson)

Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the topping off ceremonies for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, July 28, 1994. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

FILE – This Jan. 23, 1986 file photo, from left, musicians Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino and James Brown pose at a reception where they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. Domino, the amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be inducted as a member Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Jerry Lee Lewis sits for a picture at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be inducted as a member Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Rock singers Chuck Berry, left, and Jerry Lee Lewis embrace at a reception at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, Jan. 23, 1986. The reception preceded a dinner at which they were among the first ten inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/G. Paul Burnett)

Portrait of U.S. American Rock ‘n Roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis is pictured as he leaves the Westbury Hotel in London, England, May 27, 1958. The 22-year-old Lewis has married a 13-year-old cousin, five month before his legal divorce to his second wife. His engagements in Britain have been canceled after only three concerts after the scandal became public. (AP Photo)

Kris Kristofferson, left, stands with the plaque of honoree Jerry Lee Lewis during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

FILE – Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on May 2, 2015. Lewis and the late country singer Keith Whitley will join the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

Hit records lined the walls of his home in Nesbit, Mississippi, but he continued touring and electrifying audiences by kicking over the piano bench on stage. He even recorded a new CD called “Rock ‘n Roll Times.”

You might think one of his all-time favorite songs might be “Great Balls of Fire” or “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” but it’s not.

“My favorite song, I guess would be the ‘Old Rugged Cross’. That’s my favorite song,” Lewis said in an interview.

The man was once nicknamed the rock n’ roll’s first wildman because of his public and private life. Lewis’s turbulent personal life was hidden from the public until a May 1958 British tour where a reporter learned about Lewis’s third wife, Myra Gale Brown. She was Jerry Lee’s first cousin once removed and was only a teenager at the time. Jerry Lee was 22 years old.

The publicity caused an uproar and at the time hurt his career. Despite the controversy, Jerry Lee was devoutly Christian. He was also said to be troubled by the sinful nature of his own material, which he firmly believed was leading him and his audience to hell.

It’s perhaps why he said his favorite song is a reflection of his faith.

Lewis was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, and his pioneering contribution to the genre has been recognized by the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. In 1989, his life was chronicled in the movie “Great Balls of Fire,” starring Dennis Quaid.

In 2012, he was also married for the seventh time. His wife, Judith, said their love, his music, and the opening of the Jerry Lee Lewis Cafe and Honkytonk on Beale Street kept him young.

“He never left Memphis. He loves Memphis,” Judith said in an interview at the time.

On October 16 this year, Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Jerry Lee Lewis is remembered for the way he lived, the way he played his piano, and for making unforgettable music.

