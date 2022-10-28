AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results

Read full article on original website
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on Indonesia Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its negative market segment outlook on the Indonesia non-life insurance segment, citing challenges in credit and motor insurance and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Claims frequency normalization, which has the potential to dampen the segment’s profitability, also underpins the negative outlook. In a new Best’s Market Segment...
Immuta Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud
Immuta provides secure data access for joint customers. Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for its innovation in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. Immuta is extending the depth of its automated access control and data security capabilities, unlocking new ways to transform the industry and accelerate data-driven outcomes for customers.
AMCAP: Exhibits its diversity development advantages both online and offline
As China's financial industry continues to open up to the outside world, more and more renowned foreign asset management institutions are moving their operations here. China is thought to be the future's long-term strategic development direction. An worldwide wealth management and investment company called AMCAP Group is optimistic about the current state of FinTech. Wealth management has grown in a variety of ways, but new FinTech forces have started integrating into the sector. The growth of the wealth management sector is being aided by fintech.
Moonshot Commons Raised Seed Round from HashKey Capital to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3
Founded by Wharton, Vassar engineering students, Moonshot Commons has recently raised a seed round to “break geo-barriers” for the next Gen-Z founders in Web3. More than 10 top-tier investors and funds participated in this round, including HashKey Capital, Hash Global, Mask Network, IoTex, ChainIDE, Paeonia Ventures, RSS3; in addition to the founders of IOSG, ODaily, and more.
Understanding Electronic and Digital Signatures Law and Best Practice: 1 Day Training Course - December 15th, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electronic and Digital Signatures - Understanding the Law and Best Practice Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Everybody signs documents. In an increasingly virtual world, there are increasingly virtual ways to sign documents - or are there?. The use of electronic signatures rather than 'wet' signatures...
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
Weave Launches New Phone Reporting Analytics Feature for Multi-Location Practices
The latest platform enhancement for multi-location businesses is designed to drive operational efficiencies and a better patient experience. Weave, the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has launched a new Phone Reporting Analytics feature to drive meaningful insights and efficiencies for multi-location practices. This press...
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Report by Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 508.89 million in 2021, USD 697.59 million in...
Valux Digital Becomes a Trusted Member of Rare360
NEW YORK - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Valux Digital, a digital marketing and PR agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council, is proud to announce it has been accepted into rare360. Rare 360 is a Rare Advocacy Movement (RAM) program dedicated to strengthening, protecting and unifying community-based rare disease patients, their families, allied patient advocates and community-focused stakeholders.
Insights on the Forensics Technology Global Market to 2030 - Proactive Initiatives Taken by Government Organizations, Such as Funding to Support Forensic Research Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The...
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report 2022: AR HUD is Being Largely Mounted on Vehicles with Local Suppliers Lead the Way - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. PGU becomes the key technology for realizing mass production of AR HUD. At present, although many an OEM has launched AR HUD-enabled models, almost all of them are testing water on small scale. As...
GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator
Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages U.S. Bancorp Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - USB
If you purchased U.S. Bancorp securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the U.S. Bancorp class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9420 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Humanigen Announces Retention of SC&H Capital as Financial Advisor
Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.
Waste Sense Provides Effective Waste Solutions for Facilities Management
MELBOURNE, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to the leaders in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, waste and recycling needs can vary depending on the size and use of the facility. It is therefore crucial to analyse waste streams specific to the facility and develop customised solutions to manage them effectively.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces an Agreement with Janssen for the Evaluation of Three Sonnet Product Candidates
Sonnet's three products, SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 to be evaluated in combination with Janssen's cell therapy assets. In vitro and in vivo evaluations to be conducted by Janssen in preclinical models. Subject to successful results, Sonnet could seek an expanded collaboration. PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 /...
Ensysce Biosciences Announces Positive Topline Results of Clinical Study Evaluating Human Abuse Potential of Intranasal Administration of PF614, a TAAP Abuse-Deterrent Oxycodone Extended-Release Product
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today announced positive topline results from a human abuse potential (HAP) study for PF614. PF614 is a new class of analgesia, a Trypsin Activated Abuse-Protected oxycodone product. Ensysce's TAAPTM technology is designed to be highly resistant to tampering and abuse as compared to traditional Abuse Deterrent Formulations (ADFs) of oxycodone. The product's abuse-deterrent characteristics are being evaluated in laboratory and clinical studies, consistent with the 2015 FDA Guidance for labeling. The HAP study was designed to test if known recreational drug users "liked" the product and is critical for new drugs in this class. The primary measure in this study, "drug liking," is recommended by the FDA in their Guidance on "Assessment of Abuse Potential of Drugs." This measure is known to correlate with a drug's potential for abuse.
When the Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Who Gets Hurt?
The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive time in its efforts to cool a hot economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in September that he wishes “there were a painless way” to lower inflation. “There isn’t,” he said. So who is going to feel the pain? ...
Aircraft Seating Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2027
The report on the Aircraft Seating Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2018 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The global aircraft seating market size is projected to...
