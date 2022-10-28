Longtime Motorsports and Live Event Executive Joie Chitwood III Joins Barrett-Jackson as Auction Company’s Chief Operating Officer

Read full article on original website
Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award
This prestigious award was designed specifically for women in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction- sectors where women are underrepresented but continue on their journey toward success!. AUSTIN, TX, October 30, 2022 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marketing for Greatness Receives Service Firm of the Year Award from Luna Awards. The Luna Awards are hosted...
Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors
Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Kathryn Hollister to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hollister has served as a member of the board of directors of Clear Secure, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees since June 2021. From March 2021 to May 2022, Ms. Hollister served as a member of the board of directors of First Solar, Inc. and as a member of the board’s audit and compensation committees. Ms. Hollister was an active partner at Deloitte for over 25 years until September 2020, where she served as the Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Global Tax and Legal practice from 2015 until 2019 and in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Strategy Officer of Deloitte Tax LLP (USA), managing partner of the U.S. Business Tax Service line, and served both public and private clients. Ms. Hollister was a member of the Board of Directors of Deloitte U.S. from 2008 to 2015 and of Deloitte’s Global Board of Directors from 2010 to 2015. In the community, Ms. Hollister served multiple academic and charitable organizations and currently serves on the boards of trustees of Duke University, University of Cincinnati Health Foundation, and the Cincinnati Museum Center. A lawyer (licensed, registered inactive, in State of Ohio) and a certified public accountant (licensed, active in the State of Ohio), Ms. Hollister holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law.
Chain Announces Partnership With the Miami Heat
Chain is the new Web3\/Blockchain Infrastructure partner of the Miami Heat. CHARLESTOWN, Saint Kitts and Nevis - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Leading Web3 and Blockchain software provider, Chain, is pleased to announce an advertising and promotional partnership with the NBA's Miami HEAT, as their official Web3/Blockchain infrastructure partner. In...
Amanda Kijek Coaching Launches an Innovative Coaching Program for Women Coaches
Amanda's program enables women entrepreneurs to grow organically and succeed in their practice without ads or a huge following. Running a business as a woman can be an overwhelming, tiresome, and stressful ordeal. They have to juggle the responsibilities of a business owner, wife, and parent while meeting the demands of the other aspects of their lives. As a result, many women entrepreneurs experience burnout, unable to show up in their practice and families. Amanda Kijek, a seasoned business coach, lifetime entrepreneur, and proud mother of two offers a breakthrough solution.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
