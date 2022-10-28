Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
dotesports.com
Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...
dotesports.com
How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
dotesports.com
When does Modern Warfare 2 season one start?
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players are anxiously awaiting the release of the first season and its battle pass. The opening season will feature things like new operator skins, emblems, calling cards, and more. There is currently limited content available for the game outside of...
dotesports.com
Flickering issues in Modern Warfare 2? Try these fixes
In addition to expecting a new Call of Duty title every year, fans of the franchise are also used to running into various errors during each game’s launch period, which has been the case for Modern Warfare 2. After battling through crashes to get into the game, some players...
dotesports.com
What is Prisoner Rescue in Modern Warfare 2? | Prisoner Rescue gamemode, explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 delivers the classic arcade-style gameplay fans of the series have grown to love with a fresh coat of paint. The latest game in the series features a robust customization system, allowing players to get lost in the process of making a perfect class. Classic multiplayer modes like Team Deathmatch and Domination have returned, but there are also new modes for those looking for a new experience.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Early in the life cycle of any Call of Duty title, players are always quickly trying to figure out what are the best guns in the game. That holds true in Modern Warfare 2, released worldwide on Oct. 28. The game has only been out in the U.S. for just...
dotesports.com
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map could launch Activision into another legal battle
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already removed maps from the multiplayer game modes and now a looming Activision legal battle could claim one more. The newest installment in the CoD franchise has seen commercial success, with the beta breaking records and the campaign getting love on social media platforms.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 is officially CoD’s biggest-ever release on the PlayStation Store
PlayStation has claimed Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest Call of Duty release on the PlayStation Store in history. Following MW2’s Oct. 28 release date, PlayStation’s official Twitter account revealed the latest CoD title is the biggest game from the franchise on the PlayStation Store. This includes both the pre-orders and day-one sales.
dotesports.com
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
dotesports.com
‘Big’ update to Xbox PC app launching in next 2 weeks
Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox PC app as it gears up for the release of first-party games for the Xbox and PC next year. Phil Spencer shared some thoughts about the future of Xbox in a recent podcast hosted by Justine and Jenna Ezarik. He said Microsoft is aware gamers are asking for the next big first-party release. Spencer added the company is excited about 2023 thanks to the release of Starfield and Redfall from its partner studio, Bethesda.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 hits 1 million players for the first time in years, mostly due to TI11’s free Arcanas
The International 2022 finals are here, and Dota 2 is thriving. Ahead of the last day of the competitive season, Valve’s MOBA has broken the one million concurrent player mark for the first time in over three years—mostly on the back of free items. Dota’s player count has...
dotesports.com
Full list of all Modern Warfare 2 campaign achievements and trophies
Hello, trophy hunter and achievement grinder. Welcome to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game where you can nab yourself a Platinum trophy in a day or two. Players can beat the Campaign in a few short hours, but it will need to be played on the highest difficulty for one of the more challenging trophies in the game. But with some patience and perseverance, Platinum can be yours.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
dotesports.com
EA is bringing 3 Marvel games to the market, with Iron Man leading the way
EA is working on several Marvel video games, the company announced today. Earlier this year, there were rumors that game publisher EA had signed a licensing deal with Marvel that included multiple new superhero games. Now, a report by Bloomberg and an EA blog post have confirmed that there are three Marvel games in the works.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 just surpassed League of Legends and Dota 2 as last week’s most-watched Twitch game—and there’s a special reason why
Overwatch 2 is already a huge hit on Twitch. In the last seven days, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome, Overwatch 2 was the most-watched game on Twitch with almost 31 million hours watched, surpassing League of Legends by more than 800,000 hours in the middle of the Worlds 2022 quarterfinals and Dota 2 by over 10 million hours while The International 11 playoffs unfold. The only category ahead of Overwatch 2 on Twitch is Just Chatting, unrelated to gaming.
dotesports.com
IM helps GamerLegion dismantle 9z in IEM Rio CS:GO Major opener
The European CS:GO squad of GamerLegion has completely dominated the South American mix of 9z (16-6 on Inferno) in the first round of IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage. In the battle of two underdogs of the Challengers Stage, GamerLegion had no trouble in sweeping 9z despite all the crowd support that the South Americans had from Brazilian fans at the Riocentro venue. The Europeans set the tone of the game early on, winning eight rounds in a row as Terrorists on Inferno and leaving 9z with their backs against the wall.
dotesports.com
Disruptor Rounds making triumphant return in Apex Legends season 15 amid hop-up shuffle
The Disruptor Rounds hop-up is once again returning to the loot pool in Apex Legends season 15 alongside other hop-up additions, tweaks, and removals. In a blog post published today around 10am CT, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment revealed the full patch notes for the season 15 update. In the Balance Updates section, the developer said that Disruptor Rounds will be coming back only for the RE-45, which will be added to care packages to replace the Mastiff. This iteration of Disruptor Rounds increases the RE-45’s damage against shielded targets by 30 percent. The RE-45 also received a base damage buff as part of its care package inclusion.
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool hits $18 million, but it’s far too late to catch the record
The final day of The International 2022 is here and the reception to the related battle pass content has cooled significantly after initially being bashed. However, that initial reaction along with the lack of content driving sales has led to the TI11 prize pool falling so far behind the pace of previous years that it is now impossible for it to catch up.
Comments / 0