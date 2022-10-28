Read full article on original website
Barnes County Extension Agent Receives National Recognition
MADISON, WI (NDSU Extension) – Six North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The awards and the recipients were:. Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more...
University of Jamestown Theatre Presents “Big Fish”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown Theatre Department presents their production of the musical “Big Fish” Nov. 3, 4, and 5. Mike McIntyre is the director of the theatre department. Based on a book by John August, the musical follows the film adaptation done by...
Exit 257 Survey Complete, Results To Be Analyzed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Over the summer, rehabilitation work took place on I-94 Exit 257 just west of Jamestown. Michael Johnson is the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Urban Engineer. During that time, the exit was temporarily closed off for most of the summer until mid-September. Johnson says...
Spook Out Cancer Event Raises More Than $13K On-Line
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City is pleased to announce that their 5th annual Spook Out Cancer event raised more than $13-thousand dollars during their virtual on-line auction for breast cancer awareness. The virtual on-line auction started October 17th and runs through Monday,...
SEPA Enters Exclusivity Agreement with Chapul Farms
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (newsDakota.com) – The Spiritwood Energy Park Association (SEPA) met Friday and discussed an exclusivity agreement with Chapul Farms. Chapul Farms designs, builds, and operates modular insect farms that turn organic waste into high-value food and agricultural products as a model of circular food systems of the future.
Two Moorhead Men Recognized For Barnes County Rescue
FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – On Friday, October 28th, the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) conducted an awards ceremony at the NDHP Fargo Office. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award for actions they took...
Hunter Harassment Or Trespass? Viral Video Of NoDak Altercation
Let me start off by saying that I am 100% in favor of landowner rights first. As a HUGE North Dakota, I am very aware of what a privilege it is to be able to access private land for in most cases nothing more than a smile and a handshake.
Jimmies Fall in Series Finale with Midland
The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team trailed Midland (Neb.) University by just one goal going into the third period, but the Warriors scored three times in the final 20 minutes as the Jimmies lost 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. Callie Maguire and Kamryn Hayhurst had first period...
Jamestown Police, Fire Stress Halloween Safety
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Little ghouls and goblins will be out in full force Monday, Oct. 31 for Halloween. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger took some time to encourage residents to be on alert and aware for pedestrian safety. Edinger added auto accidents and injuries have been minimal for...
Janice Jane Heasley
Janice Jane Heasley, 68, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer since December 2019. Janice Scheuffele was born December 31, 1953, in Jamestown, the daughter of Leonard and Mildred (Ebel) Scheuffele. She was...
Dr. Misty Anderson Recognized As Woman Of The Year
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDMA) – Dr. Misty Anderson, an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, was recognized as Woman of the Year by the North Dakota Chapter of the American College of Physicians. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished career in areas of exceptional patient care, medical education, or research.
Jimmies Struggle in Second Half in Loss at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The Dordt University Defenders outscored the University of Jamestown football team 17-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 44-24 victory Saturday afternoon. Jamestown led 10-7 after the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Cade Torgerson (SR/Billings, Mont.) and a 37-yard...
Jimmies Win Second Straight GPAC Title, Earn Return Trip to Nationals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team clinched its second straight GPAC conference title Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Briar Cliff University. UJ needed either a win or tie against the Chargers to claim the regular-season GPAC title and the number-one seed in...
Viking Football Stopped by Dickinson State
DICKINSON, ND (NewsDakota.com) A stiff Bluehawk run defense, and a hot receiver led to a Valley City State University loss 21-13 Saturday in Dickinson. Noah Sickler caught seven passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the Viking run game was held to just 43 yards on the ground in a win for the Bluehawks that give them the inside track for their eighth consecutive conference championship. Dickinson State moved to 4-0 in North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) play, while the Vikings fell to 2-2 in the league, 3-5 overall.
Blue Jays Open Postseason With Dominant Win
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 42 consecutive points in the first half on Friday night at Hansen Stadium as the Blue Jays defeated Grand Forks Central 49-20 in the opening round of the 11A playoffs. GF Central began the game with a touchdown...
Loboes One Win From Dakota Bowl
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The defending champs in North Dakota 9-Man high school football is one step closer to back to back titles after LaMoure-Litchville-Marion blasted Surrey 43-8 on Saturday in the quarterfinals in LaMoure. The Loboes jumped up early as they scored touchdowns on their first three possessions...
North Upsets Hi-Liners in Quarters
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) After the Hi-Liners piled up rushing yards against their opposition all year, it was the running game that ultimately ended their season in opening round of the playoffs. Fargo North runningback Peder Haugo rushed for 137 yards, scored on the opening drive of the game, then...
