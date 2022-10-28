Read full article on original website
Trooper hit while responding to central Pa. crash: state police
A Franklin County driver struck and injured a Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was responding to an early Monday morning crash, authorities said. Trooper Megan Frazer said a passing driver hit the trooper around 5:14 a.m., while the trooper was at the scene of a crash on Black Gap Road at Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township.
WGAL
Susquehanna Township crash sends three people to hospital
A weekend crash sent three people to the hospital in Dauphin County. Police think the vehicle may have first been involved in a hit-and-run at Canby and Walnut streets in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after that, police said the vehicle crashed into a tree on the 3100...
WGAL
Fatal crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County
A fatal crash closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County overnight. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m., near the Esbenshade Road exit. Dispatchers have confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The coroner was called. The westbound lanes of 283 were closed for nearly five hours. Manheim Borough Police...
iheart.com
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
Fatal crash closed section of Route 283 in Lancaster County: report
A fatal crash Saturday evening closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions in Lancaster County. Lancaster Online reported that the multiple-vehicle crash happened in Rapho Township at 10:51 p.m. on Route 283 westbound on the area of South Esbenshade Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
Teen pedestrian dies days after central Pa. crash
An 18-year-old hit by a car while crossing a York County street last weekend has died, the coroner’s office said Friday. Dylan Flickinger, of Hanover, had been trying to cross the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in Hanover when he was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office said.
York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday. Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
Man wanted after shooting into occupied residence
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence. Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, is wanted on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident. According to police, Carmona-Santiago conspired with...
Selinsgrove Center employees charged for allegedly lying about resident's fall
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Following the injury of a resident at Selinsgrove Center, two former employees were charged for mishandling her care and falsifying records. Stacey Nerhood, 42, of Richfield, and Bradley Molyneaux, 39, of Northumberland, were recently charged with endangering the welfare of a dependent and tampering with records for the April 25 incident in which 89-year-old resident Ethel Krouse was injured. Police say the pair lied about Krouse's fall,...
Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.
A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
WGAL
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
WGAL
Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation
A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
Police investigate reports of shooting, property damage in York City
York city police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city. The York County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a shooting occurred in the area of Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:45 p.m., according to a supervisor at the center. The center also received...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Schuylkill County Crash
A Schuykill County man is dead following a fatal collision in Frackville, authorities say. Leonard Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville, was driving his motorcycle south on Valley Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, when he struck an oncoming truck that was turning left into a parking lot, state police said.
Pedestrian hit, killed by truck on I-83 in Dauphin County: police
A box truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 83 Friday night in Lower Paxton. The truck was traveling southbound on I-83 at mile marker 49.9 at around 9 p.m. when it hit the pedestrian. Police did not release the age, gender, or name of the victim nor any...
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian identified and pronounced dead in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially released details revolving around a young pedestrian being hit earlier on Oct. 22. Officials say that the teen, Dylan Flickinger, was fatally hit by a car after reportedly attempting to cross a road and running out in front of the car.
WGAL
New fire station in Lancaster Township
Ground was broken Saturday for a new fire station in Lancaster Township. The new "Station 66" will combine the township's two aging stations into one modern firehouse. Officials hope it will allow for faster response times and better servicer for the community. The project was recently given about half a...
