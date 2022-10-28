Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on Vietnam’s Non-Life Insurance Market
AM Best is maintaining its stable market segment outlook on Vietnam’s non-life insurance segment, citing market growth underpinned by economic tailwinds, regulatory developments expected to help drive growth and climbing domestic interest rates that should benefit investment income. In a new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Market Segment Outlook: Vietnam...
Woonsocket Call
Quanergy Announces Pricing of $16.7 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering...
Woonsocket Call
Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027 at a 31.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Graphic Processing Unit (GPU): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market to Reach $292.1 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) estimated at $46.4 Billion in the year...
When the Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Who Gets Hurt?
The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive time in its efforts to cool a hot economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in September that he wishes “there were a painless way” to lower inflation. “There isn’t,” he said. So who is going to feel the pain? ...
Woonsocket Call
Survey: M&A forecast remains strong despite rising interest rates
- 72% of M&A professionals expect deal volume to increase over the next six months. - 45% are holding off on deals until after the midterm elections. - 69% have a positive outlook for the U.S. economy despite high inflation and rising interest rates. A new Grant Thornton LLP survey...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Industry is Expected to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Report by Technology, Offering, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market size was estimated at USD 508.89 million in 2021, USD 697.59 million in...
Woonsocket Call
J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect
LONDON - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand. Proxymity Vote Connect is the...
Woonsocket Call
LBank Exchange Will List HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list HALO COIN (HALO) on October 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HALO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on October 31, 2022. To...
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Forensics Technology Global Market to 2030 - Proactive Initiatives Taken by Government Organizations, Such as Funding to Support Forensic Research Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030. The...
Woonsocket Call
Humanigen Announces Retention of SC&H Capital as Financial Advisor
Short Hills, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) ("Humanigen"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating certain inflammatory and oncological conditions, today announced it has engaged SC&H Capital, an affiliate of SC&H Group, to advise Humanigen on exploration of strategic options. SC&H is an investment banking and advisory firm providing merger and acquisition (M&A), financial restructuring and related business advisory solutions to emerging and growing companies.
Woonsocket Call
H.I.G. Capital Completes the Sale of Lipari Foods
H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Lipari Foods (the “Company”) to an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co. (“Littlejohn”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Woonsocket Call
Buying a Car Without Paying Thousands in Interest
Savings.club finally offers an alternative to paying car loans with sky-high interest rates. savings.club, the company that offers car payment plans without interest payments, is welcoming new members. As it launches in Texas, savings.club will be looking to expand across the U.S. As inflation has caused vehicle costs and loan interest rates to skyrocket, savings.club arrives just in time. This revolutionary way to buy a car saves people from countless hard credit checks and high loan interest rates.
Woonsocket Call
ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages U.S. Bancorp Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - USB
If you purchased U.S. Bancorp securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the U.S. Bancorp class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9420 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Woonsocket Call
PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 21, 2022
PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 21, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 21 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 8:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company's financial results and outlook.
Lenzing on Why Closing the Loop Cannot Be a Solo Venture
When it comes to circularity and closing the loop, is collaboration the new competition? To make real change, companies need to come together to build systems that span the entire supply chain. This spirit of collaboration is central to wood-based fiber manufacturer Lenzing Group’s circularity efforts and recycling innovations. As an industry, there is a great deal of confusion, misconceptions and even circularity-washing, and without clear definitions, terms are misused and not understood. Circularity has more than one lens. “Lenzing defines circularity as the ability to keep products in use within the hierarchy of circularity, and our perspective includes end of life...
Woonsocket Call
GreenEnergyBreaks – Astra Energy Inc. (ASRE) Announces Partnership to Commercialize Clean-Energy Generator
Astra Energy (OTC: ASRE), a renewable and waste-to-energy project developer and technology acquisition company, has entered a joint venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) designed to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”). HES created its proprietary Holcomb Energy System technology, which is a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean-energy production, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies. The joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”), will focus on the ILPG, which features innovative new clean-energy technology that takes power input from any source and magnifies power output by more than half; the generator has no moving parts, is totally silent, has zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed. According to the announcement, A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG, which can be used in residential, commercial and industrial buildings along with renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications. “The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems president and CEO Daniel Claycamp in the press release. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”
Woonsocket Call
Beauty Industry Leader ALIVER Cosmetics Enlarges Territory with Southeast Asia Launching
New York, NY - ALIVER Cosmetics is once again the leader of the pack in the beauty industry, with its launching of two more overseas warehouses in Malaysia and Indonesia on October 19, 2022. They are a household name in the United States and acknowledged across Britain, Poland, Australia, Indonesia, France, and other locations. This venture completes their worldwide logistics system, providing better service to their local customers in Southeast Asia.
Woonsocket Call
Australia's Mining Sector Facing Critical Worker Shortage
PERTH, Australia - October 31, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to labour hire agency Techforce Personnel, the mining industry is facing its worst skills crisis with Gen Z turning their backs on the sector due to environmental concerns. A recent report released by the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREE)...
Hiring Part-time Employees for the Holidays Takes Some Extra Muscle
‘TIS THE SEASON, OR IS IT?: With the crucial holiday season in full swing, many retailers are scaling back on their seasonal hiring but staffing remains an issue just the same. Knowing that it will take more than snacks and employee discount to get people to seek holiday employment, some companies are offering monetary incentives to woo employees. Adidas on Monday upped its plans to improve perks for part-time retail employees in the U.S. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereBackstage at Macy's Herald SquareThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'...
Woonsocket Call
Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Bonnie Lyn de Bartok as a Director
Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Thunder Gold Corporation (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Bonnie-Lyn de Bartok has agreed to join the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Ms....
Comments / 0