Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying...
Wintrust Business Minute: Attorneys General review proposed Kroger and Albertsons merger
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Attorneys General from several states including Illinois are reviewing the proposed purchase of Albertsons by Kroger. Albertsons owns Jewel-Osco and Kroger owns Mariano’s in the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the other AGs have sent a letter to the CEOs of both companies that says they’re reviewing the merger to ensure it does not result in higher prices for consumers, depressed wages for workers or other antitrust issues.
