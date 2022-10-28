Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from State Route 51 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday until to 4 a.m. Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure is due to bridge work associated with the Interstate 10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project .

The following ramps also will be closed:

Eastbound I-10 ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets; Buckeye Road; and 24th, 32nd and 40th streets.

The loop ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Red Mountain Freeway.

ADOT recommends using eastbound Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound U.S. 60 or the westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Southbound I-17 drivers can use westbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area to access the eastbound Red Mountain Freeway.

Drivers heading from the West Valley to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway from I-10 and 59th Avenue and traveling south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

In addition to the eastbound closure, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane at Guadalupe Road from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road also will be closed. ADOT recommends using the Warner Road on-ramp instead.

This post Eastbound I-10 closed from SR 51 to US 60 this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa .