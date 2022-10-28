ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InMaricopa

Eastbound I-10 closed from SR 51 to US 60 this weekend

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jA5m4_0iqJZogb00

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from State Route 51 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday until to 4 a.m. Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The closure is due to bridge work associated with the Interstate 10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project .

The following ramps also will be closed:

  • Eastbound I-10 ramps at Third, Seventh and Jefferson streets; Buckeye Road; and 24th, 32nd and 40th streets.
  • The loop ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.
  • The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.
  • The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.
  • The westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway ramp to eastbound I-10.
  • The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road.
  • The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.
  • The HOV ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Red Mountain Freeway.

ADOT recommends using eastbound Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound U.S. 60 or the westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Southbound I-17 drivers can use westbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area to access the eastbound Red Mountain Freeway.

Drivers heading from the West Valley to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway from I-10 and 59th Avenue and traveling south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

In addition to the eastbound closure, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane at Guadalupe Road from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road also will be closed. ADOT recommends using the Warner Road on-ramp instead.

This post Eastbound I-10 closed from SR 51 to US 60 this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

A monumental moment

City finally places its ‘M’ logo in 347 median overnight An idea that began at a mock City Council meeting in 2018 became reality early Wednesday when a long-awaited monument […] This post A monumental moment appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
699
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy