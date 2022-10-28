ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide. The Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. Manchester United is “finally” on its way back under Erik ten Hag, Guardiola declared Friday. Newcastle is “already there,” while Arsenal, in his opinion, has been the best of the lot. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table, Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal — which won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to retake first place — and over his shoulder to the rising forces of Newcastle and Man United.
Everton at Fulham: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Unchanged

With just three league games to go before the World Cup break, Everton travel to London today to take on former manager Marco Silva and his Fulham side who have easily been the most impressive of the trio that were promoted to the Premier League this season. Everton ended a...
AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Tottenham claimed a stunning 3-2 victory at Bournemouth from two goals down as Rodrigo Bentancur completed a sensational fightback on the south coast on Saturday.Antonio Conte’s side were staring at a third successive Premier League defeat after Kieffer Moore’s well-taken brace but second-half-goals by Ryan Sessegnon, Ben Davies and Bentancur kept them in third place.With one eye on next week’s vital Champions League clash away in Marseille, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte made several changes to his side and Bournemouth took full advantage.Moore finished off a flowing move in the 22nd minute when he curled a low shot past Hugo Lloris after a ball in from the right wing by Marcus Tavernier.Moore then added a second shortly after halftime with a header from Adam Smith’s cross.Sessegnon was about to be substituted when he popped up to fire home left-footed in the 57th minute and then Davies powered a header in from a corner in the 73rd minute.Tottenham piled on the pressure and were rewarded in stoppage time when Bentancur, on as a substitute, fired in after a corner was not cleared by the Bournemouth defence.Tottenham stayed in third place with 26 points from 13 games with Bournemouth on 13 points.
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League clash today

Arsenal will hope to prove they are not running out of steam when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.The Gunners saw their unbeaten run come to an end following a poor performance and 2-0 defeat at PSV on Thursday.And with the result following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Southampton, there have been signs that Mikel Arteta’s side are looking short on energy following their excellent start to the season.Follow Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVEThey will hope to bounce back as they host a Forest side who stunned Liverpool last weekend, a result which Steve Cooper will hope...
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
WSL: Arsenal v West Ham - radio & text

Have you been busy this afternoon? Maybe you got caught up in the madness of five WSL games at once?. Jonas Eidevall makes six changes to the Arsenal side who beat Zurich in the Women's Champions League on Thursday. Manuela Zinsberger returns in goal, while Katie McCabe comes back in...

