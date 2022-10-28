Read full article on original website
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Luton Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(9th) Luton Town v Sunderland (14th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via www.safc.com to residents outside the UK and Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man only. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the...
theScore
Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose
Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Biggleswade United boss Cristian Colas, who is gay, will not follow Qatar tournament
An openly gay non-league football head coach says he will not follow the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record. Cristian Colas, of Biggleswade United, says Fifa were wrong to award the tournament to Qatar in 2010. The tournament begins on 20 November when the...
Leicester City vs. Manchester City live stream, TV channel, lineups, time, how to watch Premier League
Leicester City will meet Manchester City in Premier League action on Saturday from the King Power Stadium. Leicester is coming off a commanding 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton last weekend while Man City played to a 0-0 draw with Borussia Dortmund in their last Premier League match. As always, we have...
Match Report: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Pitiful Performance At Anfield
Liverpool were hoping to change their fortunes in the Premier League as they hosted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday night.
Kevin De Bruyne Scores Perfect Free-Kick As Man City Beat Leicester Without Erling Haaland
De Bruyne has proven himself to be one of the most deadly long-range shooters in Premier League history.
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Premier League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: Lucky to avoid a first-half red card, Aleksandar Mitrovic missed enough chances to win several football matches as Fulham were held
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — David de Gea may appear surplus to requirements for Spain but he remains pivotal to Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United. The goalkeeper was outstanding in United’s 1-0 win against West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, producing three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in Spain that he has been cut from his nation’s World Cup squad.
