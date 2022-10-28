ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

UWF Football: No. 8 Argos high powered offense prepare for stingy West Alabama defense

By Greg Hollis, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

The Argos (6-1, 4-1 in GSC) will host West Alabama (4-4,2-3 in GSC) on senior day Saturday at Pen Air Field. The kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

The game features the Argos' No. 1 ranked offense in the Gulf South Conference against the Tigers' No. 1 ranked defense in the conference, the toughest the Argos have faced all season.

The Tigers' defense has only given up 18.8 points per game to opponents. They are second in the conference in rush defense allowing only 147.4 yards per game behind the Argos that are allowing 125.4 rushing yards per game.

They ranked third in the GSC in passing defense, only allowing 178.4 points per game this season. Their defense has been able to get to the opposing team quarterback with 24 sacks on the season, ranking first in the GSC.

Jamal Ellis leads the conference in sacks with five. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior defensive lineman also has 27 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

The Argos rank second in rushing in the GSC, averaging 251.4 yards on the ground, and third overall in total offense in the conference, averaging 475.6 yards per game.

"We told our guys this week that this is the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference," said Argos' head coach Pete Shinnick. "They have always been competitive and there is a reason they are the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference. They have forced seven punts a game, so offensively we have to be dialed in."

This game will come down to whether the Argos' offense prevails over a stout Tigers' defense or lets it get the best of them. They are also still sitting in second place in the GSC standings behind Delta State.

Win in the trenches

The Argos must win upfront on the offensive line. They have given up the third fewest sacks in the conference but haven't faced a pass rush like this all season. The Tigers don't give up a lot of yards rushing, but do struggle with opponents' passing offense.

If the Argos are able to pass block well, that may jump start their running game that might struggle early on.

On the flipside, the Argos' defense must stop the rushing attack of West Alabama. Their front seven did a tremendous job on shutting down Mississippi College's strong rushing attack.

The Tigers' come in two top 10 rushers in the GSC. Bry Webb has 547 yards rushing with 98 carries and four rushing touchdowns. Demetri Battle has 501 rushing yards with 108 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

"I feel great how we played against Mississippi College and limited them. This is a different type of rushing attack but still a good one," said Shinnick. "They have always been very difficult to defend. Our defense knows that and have prepared for that. We are getting better as a team and this is the next step in the process."

Argos' passing game

In the last two games, the Argos haven't had to rely on their passing game as much as they did earlier in the season. The defense they are facing on Saturday is very good against the run and that means PeeWee Jarrett will probably be asked to throw the ball a lot more.

Jarrett hasn't had a turnover in the last two games and attempted a season-low 18 passes in the win against Mississippi College. Jarrett has also attempted the fewest amount of passes in the GSC out of all the quarterbacks that have at least 100 attempts.

Injury concerns

According to Shinnick, Shomar Mason will be ready to go on Saturday despite being seen in a walking boot after their last game. Mason injured his right ankle in the first quarter against Mississippi College, but finished the game. He went on to rush for 139 yards and the ankle didn't seem to bother him. He did only have 10 carries and was not used much in the passing game.

"He will be good to go. We rested him some this week. He twisted it in the first quarter but still went on to rush for 130-something yards, to let you know how good he is. We have just been precautionary with him, but he still practiced this week," Shinnick said.

If Mason gets hurt or couldn't go on Saturday, the Argos' have more than capable backups. C.J. Wilson has ten rushing touchdowns on the season and Ra'veion Hargrove is top 10 in the GSC in rushing with 482 yards.

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at ghollis@gannett.com.

