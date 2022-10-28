ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

WJLA

Fairfax pediatrician's tip for parents during amoxicillin shortage

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A first-line antibiotic for kids is becoming hard to come by. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says amoxicillin oral solution, the pink medicine, is in shortage. Five amoxicillin manufacturers reported shortages to the FDA. One company cites “stronger demand than anticipated” as a...
FAIRFAX, VA
DC News Now

Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
RESTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter

Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Take steps to prevent RSV and (other respiratory virus’) now in circulation

Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus, a virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. According to the CDC, RSV is very contagious and virtually all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old.
fox5dc.com

31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
DUMFRIES, VA
WBTW News13

‘Doc’ Antle’s trial delayed in Virginia; ‘Tiger King’ star accused of animal cruelty, selling endangered species

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle that had been scheduled to get underway Monday morning in Frederick County, Virginia, has been delayed, according to officials. Antle is facing several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species. The reason for the delay remains unclear, but […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Augusta Free Press

Fredericksburg man gets 18 years for pushing eight pounds of crystal meth

A Fredericksburg man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for distributing and possessing with the intent to distribute high-grade methamphetamine. According to court documents, between Oct. 19, 2021, and Nov. 10, 2021, Briceton Grant, 36, distributed or possessed with the intent to distribute approximately eight pounds—nearly four kilograms—of methamphetamine having purity levels well in excess of 90 percent.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Two students charged with bringing gun to Unity Reed High School

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Police on Friday charged two students with bringing a gun to Unity Reed High School in Manassas. Police say on Wednesday, two 14-year-old boys exchanged a firearm...
MANASSAS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples

WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
VIRGINIA STATE
Shore News Network

Toddler Murdered In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
BALTIMORE, MD

