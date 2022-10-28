ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
This Week, All Eyes On The Fed

I might dress up as Inverse Cramer tonight because I know everyone will give me their money. October 2022 ranks as the 10th best month on record for the DOW since 1915. DOW holdings with October performance, all 30 DOW holdings up in October. Caterpillar +34%. Chevron +25%. Honeywell +22%
Nvidia Is The Best Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Play, Analyst Says

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Nvidia Corp NVDA with a $205 price target. Recent events have significantly impacted the global AI technology roadmap, from elevated geopolitical tensions resulting from technology export restrictions to essential industry product updates. Rakesh writes NVDA reigns supreme, with its DGX H100 (Hopper)...
How Is The Market Feeling About HF Sinclair?

HF Sinclair's DINO short percent of float has risen 12.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.70 million shares sold short, which is 3.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Itau Unibanco Holding's Recent Short Interest

Itau Unibanco Holding's ITUB short percent of float has fallen 16.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.33 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Analyst Cuts Sonic Automotive's Earnings Estimates & Price Target Citing Lower Industry Volume Assumptions

Benchmark analyst Michael Ward reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Sonic Automotive Inc SAH and lowered the price target from $71 to $62. The analyst said dealers are likely to carry 30% less inventory going forward than in the past, shifting from a discount model to a prestige relationship with consumers, resulting in higher levels of variable gross margin.
Peering Into IDEXX Laboratories's Recent Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories's IDXX short percent of float has risen 14.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.37 million shares sold short, which is 3.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Mondelez Remains This Analyst's Top Pick For Global Staples Investors Despite FX Drag

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and lowered the price target from $75 to $70. The analyst said Mondelez exited Q2 with FY22 guidance, effectively embedding H2 uncertainties from potential disruptions tied to a second round of price increases in Europe and potentially larger elasticities from sustained consumer inflationary pressures.
A Preview Of Chesapeake Energy's Earnings

Chesapeake Energy CHK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Chesapeake Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48. Chesapeake Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Energy Transfer Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Energy Transfer ET. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Energy Transfer will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Analyzing Bank of America's Short Interest

Bank of America's BAC short percent of float has risen 14.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 85.72 million shares sold short, which is 1.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Qualcomm QCOM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Earnings Outlook For Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
