US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Rally; Crude Oil Edges Lower
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq added over 300 points on Friday. The Dow Jones recorded gains for the fourth week in a row, adding around 5.7% last week.
'I'm Going Bullish, Because I Believe In Natural Gas': Cramer On This Energy Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended staying with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC, and added that "I’m not going to go against an airline when people seem to want to travel more than they want to talk with people." When asked about CH Robinson Worldwide...
This Week, All Eyes On The Fed
I might dress up as Inverse Cramer tonight because I know everyone will give me their money. October 2022 ranks as the 10th best month on record for the DOW since 1915. DOW holdings with October performance, all 30 DOW holdings up in October. Caterpillar +34%. Chevron +25%. Honeywell +22%
Nvidia Is The Best Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Play, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Nvidia Corp NVDA with a $205 price target. Recent events have significantly impacted the global AI technology roadmap, from elevated geopolitical tensions resulting from technology export restrictions to essential industry product updates. Rakesh writes NVDA reigns supreme, with its DGX H100 (Hopper)...
How Is The Market Feeling About HF Sinclair?
HF Sinclair's DINO short percent of float has risen 12.46% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.70 million shares sold short, which is 3.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Nikola Stock Surges Following KeyState Partnership: Here's Where A New Trend Could Form
Nikola Corporation NKLA was surging about 15% higher on Monday. The sharp rise caused the stock to break up from a sideways pattern under which Nikola had been trading since Oct. 10. The higher prices came after Nikola announced it has partnered with KeyState Natural Gas Synthesis to create Pennsylvania's...
Looking Into Itau Unibanco Holding's Recent Short Interest
Itau Unibanco Holding's ITUB short percent of float has fallen 16.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.33 million shares sold short, which is 0.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
This Analyst Cuts Sonic Automotive's Earnings Estimates & Price Target Citing Lower Industry Volume Assumptions
Benchmark analyst Michael Ward reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Sonic Automotive Inc SAH and lowered the price target from $71 to $62. The analyst said dealers are likely to carry 30% less inventory going forward than in the past, shifting from a discount model to a prestige relationship with consumers, resulting in higher levels of variable gross margin.
Peering Into IDEXX Laboratories's Recent Short Interest
IDEXX Laboratories's IDXX short percent of float has risen 14.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.37 million shares sold short, which is 3.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Mondelez Remains This Analyst's Top Pick For Global Staples Investors Despite FX Drag
Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and lowered the price target from $75 to $70. The analyst said Mondelez exited Q2 with FY22 guidance, effectively embedding H2 uncertainties from potential disruptions tied to a second round of price increases in Europe and potentially larger elasticities from sustained consumer inflationary pressures.
Nearly $140M In Dogecoin Liquidated Since Elon Musk's Takeover Of Twitter: Here's How Much Short Sellers Lost
Since Tesla chief Elon Musk took over the reins of social networking giant Twitter, nearly $140 million worth of Dogecoin DOGE/USD have been liquidated, even as the popular memecoin continued its stellar performance on Monday, trading up over 10%. Having been widely mentioned by the "Dogefather" — as Musk is...
A Preview Of Chesapeake Energy's Earnings
Chesapeake Energy CHK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Chesapeake Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.48. Chesapeake Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Energy Transfer Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Energy Transfer ET. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Energy Transfer will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps Over 800 Points
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest weekly percentage surge since May. The S&P and the Nasdaq recorded their second consecutive weekly gains, while the blue-chip Dow notched gains for fourth consecutive week. Apple Inc. AAPL shares jumped around 7.6% on Friday after...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Arista Networks Stock In The Last 5 Years
Arista Networks ANET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, Arista Networks has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion. Buying $100 In ANET: If an investor had bought $100 of ANET stock 5 years...
Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Analyzing Bank of America's Short Interest
Bank of America's BAC short percent of float has risen 14.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 85.72 million shares sold short, which is 1.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Qualcomm QCOM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Earnings Outlook For Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
