No shortage of stories thanks to Hurricane Ian

There is no shortage of stories when it comes to Hurricane Ian and its aftermath. We’ve had the ones where your jaw drops in amazement. Others that are just so heartbreaking they will bring you to tears. And believe it or not, we’ve even found a few that will make you smile.

Our team of journalists has been telling these stories every day since the near Category 5 storm struck Southwest Florida just over a month ago. There have been so many you may have missed a few.

This week alone, reporter Janine Zeitlin and photographer Andrew West detailed what it was like as residents returned to Hibiscus Drive on Fort Myers Beach, a “cul-de-sac of friends,” where nearly a third of the homes had been leveled.

Reporter Britt Kennerly told the story of strangers and residents bonding through an effort to help people find belongings lost to Ian - and to return found items to owers. These are sentimental treasures left buried beneath debris or floating in receding floodwater. What they’ve found is nothing short of amazing.

We also have been telling the stories of those who died in an effort to remember how they lived. So far, 118 deaths have been attributed to the storm, more than half in Lee and Collier counties. They are being added to a tribute page that we hope will memorialize each and every one we lost.

Dining reporter Annabelle Tometich, aka Jean Le Boeuf, used her latest restaurant review to capture how life had changed in a matter of days. In her review of The Cave Wine Bar & Bistro in North Naples, she said it was the best meal she’d every forgotten.

And thankfully the restaurant is up and running again post-storm.

Then there are the stories of our environmental treasures such as seashells.

Reporter Samantha Neely attempted to answer a much-asked question: how did the seashells fare on Sanibel Island?

Long considered the shelling capital of the world, the island boasts more than 250 types of seashells that attracts thousands of people from around the world each year. Ever hear of the Sanibel stoop? Time will tell, since the island is still off limits to most people to allow for residents and business owners to recover and hopefully rebuild what they’ve lost. But experts say storms in general usually do bring in an excess of shells.

And in an effort to continue to capture these kinds of stories and your memories of people, places and things we’ve lost, we’ve created a Hurricane Hotline. Call 239-291-9827 and leave a message. You could be featured in upcoming coverage of the storm and its aftermath.

So, Southwest Florida, stay strong. One month in and many more to go but I am confident in our community’s recovery. And thank you for subscribing.

Wishing you the very best,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/ The News-Press/Naples Daily News