Grand jury indicts two people in Platte County homicide

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A grand jury indicted a man and a woman connected to the death of a man near Farley, Missouri.

McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau , 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Taylor Hawkins. She is also charged with armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Cordero T. Cervantes , 32, is charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle in connection with Hawkins’ death.

Deputies found Hawkins’ body at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley on June 28, 2022.

The indictments allege Archambeau shot Hawkins. Archambeau and Cervantes are accused of wiping down Hawkins vehicle after the crime before stealing a 2012 Ford Focus.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department named Archambeau and Cervantes as suspects in Hawkins’ death a week after locating his body, but didn’t reveal how they knew Hawkins.

The suspects were arrested in another state and returned to Missouri on July 7.

Cervantes is scheduled to be in court next month for a bond reduction hearing. Archambeau does not have a court date scheduled at this time.

