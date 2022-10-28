ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

islandfreepress.org

Where to score candy on Halloween; Hatteras Island’s Trunk-or-Treating events

Halloween is gearing up to be a sugar-infused celebration on Hatteras Island, thanks to a number of family-friendly trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treating events that are wide open to the public. Events scheduled for Halloween night on Hatteras Island are listed below. Note: If you have an event that you would like...
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward

MANTEO — Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward, 86, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Manteo, she was born July 27, 1936, to the late Irene Midgett and Newton Davis. Dottie spent her career as a bookkeeper...
MANTEO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

OBX Hospital and Medical Group provides update on primary care providers

(Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group) October 28, 2022: As we’ve shared over the past five months, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community. Our focus remains on “can do” which is why we have great news about access to primary care throughout Dare County.
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare Board to address pay boost for county workers

Overall, employees now earn about 18% under market rate. After receiving a salary study presentation showing that Dare County employees are being paid about 18% less than market rate salaries for public sector jobs, the Dare County Commissioners will consider a plan to try and address that imbalance at their upcoming Nov. 7 meeting.
WITN

Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

