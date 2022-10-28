Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Pirates invade Ocracoke Island for Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree… WITH SLIDESHOW
After being canceled in 2019 and 2020, (and edited in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic), pirates invaded Ocracoke Island in full force for the 2022 Blackbeard’s Pirate Jamboree, with many swashbucklers reporting that it was the island’s biggest Jamboree yet. First launched in 2013, the annual Jamboree...
islandfreepress.org
Where to score candy on Halloween; Hatteras Island’s Trunk-or-Treating events
Halloween is gearing up to be a sugar-infused celebration on Hatteras Island, thanks to a number of family-friendly trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treating events that are wide open to the public. Events scheduled for Halloween night on Hatteras Island are listed below. Note: If you have an event that you would like...
islandfreepress.org
Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward
MANTEO — Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward, 86, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Manteo, she was born July 27, 1936, to the late Irene Midgett and Newton Davis. Dottie spent her career as a bookkeeper...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX Hospital and Medical Group provides update on primary care providers
(Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group) October 28, 2022: As we’ve shared over the past five months, The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to dedicate considerable resources toward increasing access to care for our community. Our focus remains on “can do” which is why we have great news about access to primary care throughout Dare County.
islandfreepress.org
Dare Board to address pay boost for county workers
Overall, employees now earn about 18% under market rate. After receiving a salary study presentation showing that Dare County employees are being paid about 18% less than market rate salaries for public sector jobs, the Dare County Commissioners will consider a plan to try and address that imbalance at their upcoming Nov. 7 meeting.
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
carolinacoastonline.com
Former East three-sport star Boudreaux played and later coached with humor, competitiveness
BEAUFORT — Penny Boudreaux used athletics to make a lasting impact on the county rivaled by few others. A three-sport star at East Carteret, she went on to spend 34 years coaching and teaching at six area schools. Boudreaux died late last month after a sudden illness. She was...
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
