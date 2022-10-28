Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Rosita Dietzel
Rosita Dietzel, 90, of New Britain passed away unexpectedly at her home on Oct. 20, 2022. She now joins her beloved husband of 67 years, John Dietzel, in heaven. She was born in Spain and has lived in New Britain for most of her life; she retired from Greenfields after many years of service. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt and will be dearly missed by all.
New Britain Herald
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
New Britain Herald
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
New Britain Herald
New Britain erases 20-point deficit to beat Enfield 48-47 in OT
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-4, 2-2) found themselves down 20 points to the Enfield Eagles (1-6, 1-2) with three minutes remaining in third quarter on Friday night. The Canes responded with 28 unanswered to make a game of it and steal their first home win in three years 48-47 in overtime.
New Britain Herald
Little Monsters Bash kicks off New Britain Halloween weekend
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain Parks and Recreation kicked off Halloween weekend for families at the New Britain Senior Center with its annual Little Monsters Bash where dozens were treated to fall sweets, music and a live magic show by The Amazing Andy. Ashley Wooten, event coordinator, said the...
New Britain Herald
NBMAA's Halloween Spooktacular draws hundreds
NEW BRITAIN – Creepy fun was on the menu at the New Britain Museum of American Art Sunday. Droves of people showed up for the NBMAA’s Halloween Spooktacular, many of them young families dressed in costumes. “It was pretty well-attended last year too,” Stephanie Strucaly, coordinator of community...
New Britain Herald
Open forum to discuss changes to City Charter taking place Wednesday
NEW BRITAIN – There will be an open forum to discuss two ballot questions asking for changes to the City Charter Wednesday at the New Britain Public Library. Donald DeFronzo, currently serving as Gov. William A. O'Neill Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Practical Politics at Central Connecticut State University will share his perspective on the issues at the forum. DeFronzo, a former state commissioner and state senator, served as mayor from 1989 to 1993.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa
I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
New Britain Herald
Smith has career day rushing, Blue Devils beat Wagner for first win of the season
Central Connecticut State’s head coach Ryan McCarthy said that the game plan on Saturday was to out physical Wagner and possess the clock. CCSU ran the ball 55 times, won the time of possession by 21 minutes and the Blue Devils are winless no more, beating the Seahawks 34-7 from Arute Field.
