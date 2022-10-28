Read full article on original website
Former Quincy High School principal to receive Dream Big Award during Friday night gala
QUINCY – Longtime Quincy High School principal Dick Heitholt will be posthumously recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Dream Big Award during the Night to Dream Big Gala on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ambiance. The Night to Dream Big Gala is the largest fundraising event in the...
Hannibal School Board votes to allow Eugene Field Elementary School principal to return on probationary status
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary School has been allowed to return to her job after a one-week leave. Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, placed Kelsey Whitley on administrative leave on Sunday, Oct. 23 after learning of a photo Whitley had posted to her social media account. Maria Mundle, a former assistant superintendent, filled in last week during Whitley’s absence.
Local births for Oct. 20-24, 2022
A girl was born to Jonny and Missy Dahl of Quincy at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 20. Twin boys were born to Levi Von Burg and Amber Vaughn of Quincy at 12:30 p.m. and 12:32 p.m. Oct. 21. A girl was born to Eric and Megan Kirgan of Pleasant Hill at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 21.
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
UPDATED: Hannibal principal on administrative leave apologizes for social media post
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The principal of Eugene Field Elementary in Hannibal has apologized for a social media post she made over the weekend. Kelsey Whitley was put on administrative leave by the Hannibal School District on Sunday. On Monday, she posted the following on the Eugene Field Elementary Facebook page.
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
Bombers outlast Raiders in Class 4A opening-round playoff game, earn another shot at redemption
MACOMB, Ill. — Macomb football coach Tanner Horrell could only shake his head Saturday night. “That’s a pretty good 5-4 team, huh?” Horrell asked, referring to a Quincy Notre Dame team that gave his undefeated Bombers all could they handle before coming away with a 28-14 victory over the Raiders in an opening-round Class 4A playoff game.
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 28, 2022
Robert A. Gillaspie Jr.,54, Quincy, for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer on 10/24/22 in the 300 block of Spruce. Lodged 128. Joseph Smith, 52, Quincy, for FTA- Stealing. Lodged 128. Robert Miller (21) 2837 College, Quincy for FTA DWLS and FTA agg batt. Lodged 186. Cass D. Tasco (32)...
Search underway for suspect in pursuit in Audrain County this morning
Multiple agencies are searching for a suspect who fled from officers and crashed during a pursuit in rural Audrain County early this morning. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:00 this morning that their deputies, as well as the Callaway and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for a suspect in the area of County Roads 823 and 821, south of Mexico.
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy
QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. Police and emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
McDonough County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday morning. Natacha R. Deweese 33, of Havana, IL, and Kevin W. Masten, 45, of Macomb, IL were arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia.
