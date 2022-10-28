Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Microwave Kilns, Bike Holders and Fiber Optics
An international team of Korean, British, German and Australian researchers have managed to make a nano printed camera that fits onto the tip of a fiber optic cable. That may improve noninvasive medical imaging and procedures as well as sensors. The Virtual Foundry’s materials are being used by a maker in microwave kilns. Jankcomponents showcases us a bicycle holder business.
Tree Hugger
Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles
We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.
techeblog.com
Incredible Look Inside a Mirror Cabin That Blends Into its Surrounding Forest
While not as daring as the cliff-hanging Air Cabin, this mirror cabin by Arcana was designed to blend into its surrounding forest in Ontario, Canada. The designers were aiming for something that respected the ‘power and beauty’ of nature, while still being safe to wildlife. To accomplish this, they applied a film to all of the reflective surfaces that allows birds to identify the cabin as an object in the landscape.
3printr.com
First 3D-printed house in Borneo built using a BOD2 3D construction printer from COBOD
3D printed houses have sprung up all over the world, and has now reached Borneo. Precasting specialist SCIB, located in the Malaysian part of Borneo, revealed their first 3D printed house built using a BOD2 3D construction printer from Danish COBOD International. The house is a 1000 square foot 3D printed house completed in only 46 hours.
3DPrint.com
Lockheed Martin Invests $100M in Terran Orbital and Its Spacecraft 3D Printing Capabilities
Today, we see a marriage of old space with new space. Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a small satellite producer that relies on 3D printing, among other manufacturing technologies, to produce CubeSats and satellite constellations for defense and intelligence applications, is receiving a $100,000,000 investment from aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. Publicly traded Terran will give Lockheed convertibles and warrants in return.
3DPrint.com
3DPOD Episode 126: Mass 3D Printing with Joe Allison, Evolve Additive CEO
CEO of Evolve Additive Joe Allison got started with 3D printing in 1987. After working for 3D Systems, he started Solid Concepts, which would grow to become one of the world’s largest additive manufacturing service bureaus before its ultimate purchase by Stratasys. In turn, Joe served as the CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. What’s more, it would pioneer parts on commercial aircraft, drones, and in all sorts of applications. Joe tells us of his pioneering role in the industry and what he is doing now at Evolve Additive, where he was appointed CEO this past summer. Really exciting episode that covers a lot of things that you may not know.
techeblog.com
This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls
Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
3DPrint.com
Imaginarium 3D Printing Service Becomes First Member of HP Digital Manufacturing Network in India
Imaginarium, a rapid manufacturing and prototyping company in Mumbai, announced that the company has become the first member of HP’s Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) in India. In the press release announcing the expansion of the DMN into what is expected to soon become the world’s most populous nation, representatives of both companies cited a longstanding working relationship as the primary reason behind Imaginarium’s selection as India’s first DMN partner.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 30, 2022
We’re ramping up again in this week’s roundup, with several events taking place, including ICAM 2022, DEVELOP3D Live, ASME’s AM Medical Summit, and more. In terms of webinars, Stratasys and 3D Systems each have two this week, Nexa3D will talk about developing its XiP printer, 3DHEALS welcomes panelists to discuss point-of-care 3D printing, and more.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, October 29, 2022: Software Release, Smooth Parts, & More
We’re starting with product launches and updates in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Artec 3D launched its Metrology Kit, and VoxelDance released the latest version of its All-in-One build prep software. Chromatic announced a new Smooth-Mode technology. Moving on, a CSEM project is focused on 3D printing pipes with embedded sensors. Finally, these drones are able to 3D print structures in flight.
How To Get Into Woodworking Without a Garage
If you’re interested in woodworking but fear you lack the proper space, don’t let it deter you. Whether you’re an apartment dweller or homeowner with an overstuffed garage, you can still tackle many types of woodworking projects. While living in a small apartment in New York City,...
yankodesign.com
This wooden stool offers a sustainable replacement for a common household product
No matter what part of the world you’re in, you’d probably come across a plastic stool that is employed for different purposes around the house. Of course, it is primarily a seat, but sometimes it’s also used as a makeshift side table for holding tools while you work around the house. Some more daring people even use it as an ad hoc ladder, though that largely depends on the build and stability of the stool. No matter the purpose, this kind of stool has become so ubiquitous that it could be one of the most common uses of plastic in the market. Of course, such a stool doesn’t need to be made from plastic, and this design translates that into wood with some additional quirks that make it stand out.
The AZEK® Company Announces New Sustainable Outdoor Living Products, Including Furniture Debut, from TimberTech® and StruXure™
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech ® decking, Versatex ® and AZEK ® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, announces a new suite of offerings from its TimberTech and StruXure brands. These products, which include a debut furniture collection, new decking colors, new railing offerings and a new cabana model, will be available in 2023 and will premiere at the 2022 TimberTech Championship, a PGA TOUR Champions event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005596/en/ TimberTech introduces the Invite Collection™, low-maintenance outdoor furniture with an emphasis on beauty, longevity, comfort and sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)
homedit.com
Where To Buy Solid Wood Furniture That You Can Keep For Years
If you want your furniture to stand the test of time, you need to know where to buy solid wood furniture that you can love for years to come. In the past, solid wood was one of the most popular materials for making furniture. It wasn’t just that it was lasting, it has a warm color and texture that is unlike any other material.
Tree Hugger
Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home
A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
yankodesign.com
The artistic SkyView Camper has a fling with mid-century modern architecture style
Teardrop trailers have cramped-up interiors and most travel trailers are built to look alike. Marrying the advantages of a camping trailer in a teardrop form factor with artistic leverage and space to accommodate two people in harmony; SkyView Camper is set to be that tiny home trailing your car. Whether...
Couple Creates DIY String Light Planter That Gives Off Instant Relaxation Vibes
Easily elevate your backyard hangout area
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
Watch: This is how engineers build wooden skyscrapers
Urbanization and the rapid growth in population are seeing the construction of new buildings being erected to maintain enough space for people in cities and even in rural areas. However, the life cycle of a building is one of the most energy-intensive processes in the world causing a heavy carbon...
