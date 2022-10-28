ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Speaker Pelosi’s husband attacked in San Francisco home

By John Ferrannini
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked inside the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, according to the Speaker’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Community Policy