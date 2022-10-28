ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years. The investigation started in June 1988 when a farmer reported to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office that he had found what he believed were human remains on his property southwest of the town of Springfield.
Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces

FARMERSVILLE, La. (WXIN) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.
