Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
On The Morality of Immorality
Thrillers, those beloved and highly consumable escapist pleasures, are often mistaken for immoral fluff. I’d like to suggest the opposite. Where fiction draws wavy lines toward “morally-correct” conclusions, thrillers fling straight and piercing arrows into the heart of morality itself. How? By displaying catastrophic consequences for “bad” behavior. This is what I call the morality of immorality. Bad behavior shapes the heart of many popular thrillers. A character makes a crucial mistake or commits a crime and the result is a shocking, over-the-top, often violent or deadly outcome. It’s the “scare ‘em straight” teaching method.
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
Christian Bale has to solve a murder case with Edgar Allan Poe in first trailer for new Netflix horror
The first spooky teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, a new Netflix movie starring Christian Bale, is here. Bale plays Augustus Landor, a veteran detective hired to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. He's helped by a young cadet who will later become a world-famous author – Edgar Allan Poe, the master of gothic fiction, played by The Queen's Gambit's Harry Melling. The cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, and Timothy Spall.
Erika T. Wurth on Writing Native Horror During a Horror Renaissance
I’ll never forget the scream coming from the basement the day my mother learned her mother had been murdered by her own husband—or had committed suicide. I often wonder if this was the origin point for my lifelong obsession with horror. My grandmother, Margarite Temple, came from a...
Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers
This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
The Descent Horror Series
Released in 2005, The Descent was similar to the more familiar horror series The Hills Have Eyes in the way of the main characters’ fight for survival against humanoid creatures. While The Hills Have Eyes was initially released in 1977, with remakes made not long after The Descent itself, The Descent has an earlier release date than a shocking number of horror movies that some may compare. Overall, The Descent was a unique horror movie at its time and separated itself from the big hitters released before it and was inspirational for those released after it. Below, we’ve detailed The Descent horror series of films, the possibility for a third release, issues with the film and its relation to other films at its time of release, and more information related to the horror series.
The Full Tale of the Conjuring: The Perron Family and Their Story that Inspired the Film
Most people are familiar with the film “The Conjuring”, a horror movie inspired by real-life paranormal events. The story was about Ed and Lorraine Warren, who helped a family after they started experiencing disturbing paranormal phenomena inside their own home. To give you a better view, here is the real tale surrounding “The Conjuring”, which consists of frightening events experienced by the Perron family.
‘Millennium’s “The Curse of Frank Black” Is a Must-See Halloween Classic
Trigger Warning: The following includes references to suicide. In the mid-1990s, The X-Files creator Chris Carter was reaching new heights in his career. The X-Files was at the peak of its popularity, and the 1998 feature film was just around the corner. The only way for Carter to go was up, and so he developed a new series for Fox about a former FBI profiler named Frank Black (played to perfection by Lance Henriksen) who had an unnatural ability to see into the hearts and minds of criminals. The series, called Millennium, ran for three seasons, each unique from the last. For many, the second season was Millennium at its peak, and it's here that the show's iconic Halloween episode "The Curse of Frank Black," which many consider the series' best, became a reality.
'Prey for the Devil' Ending Explained: The Most Dangerous Demon Is the One We Feed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Prey for the Devil. Prey for the Devil is available in theaters, promising to breathe fresh air into the exorcism subgenre. While the movie is not as revolutionary as one might think by watching a nun performing rites usually reserved for men, it tries to stand apart with a story filled with twists, turns, and last-minute revelations. So, if you are exiting the theater and trying to make sense of Prey for the Devil, we’ve prepared a handy guide that explains everything that happened at the movie’s ending.
