Trigger Warning: The following includes references to suicide. In the mid-1990s, The X-Files creator Chris Carter was reaching new heights in his career. The X-Files was at the peak of its popularity, and the 1998 feature film was just around the corner. The only way for Carter to go was up, and so he developed a new series for Fox about a former FBI profiler named Frank Black (played to perfection by Lance Henriksen) who had an unnatural ability to see into the hearts and minds of criminals. The series, called Millennium, ran for three seasons, each unique from the last. For many, the second season was Millennium at its peak, and it's here that the show's iconic Halloween episode "The Curse of Frank Black," which many consider the series' best, became a reality.

