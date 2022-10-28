Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Motoryclist killed in North Dakota’s Richland County
WYNDMERE, N.D. (KFGO) – The Richland County, North Dakota Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal SUV and motorcycle crash at the intersection of State Highways 13 and 18 on Saturday just after 2:00 p.m. The SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 13 and slowed to turn left onto Hwy 18 northbound.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
740thefan.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
Bomb squad destroys explosive found on man taken to Fargo jail
A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
newsdakota.com
Exit 257 Survey Complete, Results To Be Analyzed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Over the summer, rehabilitation work took place on I-94 Exit 257 just west of Jamestown. Michael Johnson is the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Urban Engineer. During that time, the exit was temporarily closed off for most of the summer until mid-September. Johnson says...
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Extension Agent Receives National Recognition
MADISON, WI (NDSU Extension) – Six North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The awards and the recipients were:. Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
valleynewslive.com
Crews battle grass fire near Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a portion of Friday evening fighting a grass fire along I-29. We received several reports of heavy smoke in the area. It started around 4 PM just north of Hillsboro between mile marker 107 and 108. Multiple crews were called in and able to battle the blaze.
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
kvrr.com
Woman arrested in connection to Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Twenty-three-year-old Tarnelle Abraham has been arrested in connection to a Fargo shooting October 10. She was taken into custody by Cass County deputies on felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated reckless endangerment Friday morning. The shooting police say she was involved in happened in...
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
kfgo.com
West Fargo P.D.: K9 Officer ToSti has died unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 officer ToSti, after he passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty on Saturday. ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He joined West Fargo P-D in November...
kvrr.com
2 Arrested After Disturbance, Interstate Traffic Stop
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police arrest two people after a disturbance they say began in Fargo. A caller told authorities that his vehicle might have been shot at near I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead around 2:30 Friday morning. Police found the suspect vehicle and stopped it without...
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: Gun violence in the Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police have responded to nearly 100 gun-related calls up and down the Valley so far this year, and a handful of those have ended in deaths. It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news and headlines and worry crime is at an all-time high in the area, but when breaking down gun violence statistics so far this year and comparing them to 2021, the data is relatively similar.
