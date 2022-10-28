ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Italian restaurant moving from Albany to Delmar

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

DELMAR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Italian restaurant Pastina is making the move from Albany to Delmar. Owner and chef Mike Pietrocola said they are currently moving into the former Twisted Vine Wine & Tap space at 384 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar.

Pastina opened at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany in December 2020. Pietrocola has been a chef since the 1980s, working around the area at restaurants such as Maestro’s at McGregor in Wilton, The Edison Club in Rexford, and Schenectady’s Cornell’s in Little Italy.

In June, the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap owners announced they were closing the restaurant to focus on their sister company Perfect Blend Café & Bakery. The owners originally planned to keep the space and use it as a prep kitchen, private events space, and office space, but Pietrocola said he is now renting the space.

Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp

Pastina shut down at the end of September for the move. Pietrocola hopes to reopen in Delmar in the middle of November. The restaurant is still waiting on its beer and wine license, he said.

Pastina is adding a few additions, as well as specials, to the menu, said Pietrocola, but it’s mostly staying the same. You can view the menu on the Pastina website .

