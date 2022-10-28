Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 30, 2022
We’re ramping up again in this week’s roundup, with several events taking place, including ICAM 2022, DEVELOP3D Live, ASME’s AM Medical Summit, and more. In terms of webinars, Stratasys and 3D Systems each have two this week, Nexa3D will talk about developing its XiP printer, 3DHEALS welcomes panelists to discuss point-of-care 3D printing, and more.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, October 29, 2022: Software Release, Smooth Parts, & More
We’re starting with product launches and updates in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Artec 3D launched its Metrology Kit, and VoxelDance released the latest version of its All-in-One build prep software. Chromatic announced a new Smooth-Mode technology. Moving on, a CSEM project is focused on 3D printing pipes with embedded sensors. Finally, these drones are able to 3D print structures in flight.
3DPrint.com
Imaginarium 3D Printing Service Becomes First Member of HP Digital Manufacturing Network in India
Imaginarium, a rapid manufacturing and prototyping company in Mumbai, announced that the company has become the first member of HP’s Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) in India. In the press release announcing the expansion of the DMN into what is expected to soon become the world’s most populous nation, representatives of both companies cited a longstanding working relationship as the primary reason behind Imaginarium’s selection as India’s first DMN partner.
Comments / 0