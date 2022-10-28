Read full article on original website
Related
Ryan Murphy Revealed That Mr. Schue From "Glee" Was WAY Different In The Original Pilot Script And Was Written With Justin Timberlake In Mind
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
Julia Roberts Just Explained Why Martin Luther King Jr. Paid The Hospital Bill When She Was Born
Martin Luther King Jr. stepped up when the Roberts's family was in "a jam."
KTBS
Duncan James was 'really scared' to come out in the early days of Blue
Duncan James was "really scared" to come out as gay in the early days of Blue. The 44-year-old pop star shot to fame in 2001 alongside Antony Costa, 41, Simon Webbe, 43, and Lee Ryan, 39, as part of the chart-topping boyband but admitted he hid his sexuality during their heyday because they had a "predominantly female" fanbase and he was reluctant to let anyone down.
KTBS
Vick Hope learned Spanish for a man she met on holiday
Vick Hope "fell in love" with a man who kept bringing her stones from the sea. The 33-year-old radio presenter - who is engaged to superstar DJ Calvin Harris - recalled that she had been on a beach in South Africa when she met a man called Pedro but couldn't conserve with him because she didn't speak Spanish and eventually went to night school to study the language.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
KTBS
Donald Trump hails the late Jerry Lee Lewis 'a real bundle of talent'
Donald Trump has paid a touching tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis. The former President of the United States has hailed the "beloved" 'Great Balls of Fire' hitmaker, who died of natural causes aged 87 on Friday (28.10.22), "a real bundle of talent". In a statement posted by his...
Comments / 0