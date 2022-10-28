ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Duncan James was 'really scared' to come out in the early days of Blue

Duncan James was "really scared" to come out as gay in the early days of Blue. The 44-year-old pop star shot to fame in 2001 alongside Antony Costa, 41, Simon Webbe, 43, and Lee Ryan, 39, as part of the chart-topping boyband but admitted he hid his sexuality during their heyday because they had a "predominantly female" fanbase and he was reluctant to let anyone down.
Vick Hope learned Spanish for a man she met on holiday

Vick Hope "fell in love" with a man who kept bringing her stones from the sea. The 33-year-old radio presenter - who is engaged to superstar DJ Calvin Harris - recalled that she had been on a beach in South Africa when she met a man called Pedro but couldn't conserve with him because she didn't speak Spanish and eventually went to night school to study the language.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week

While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
