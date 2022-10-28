Walker star Jared Padalecki is determined to appear on the show’s prequel spinoff Walker Independence, despite the 150-plus year gap between the two series. “It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence,” the actor told TVLine. Padalecki plays Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the original CW series, which is a reboot of the 1990s western drama television series Walker, Texas Ranger. He also serves as an executive producer on Independence, which is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the main series.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO