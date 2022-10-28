Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Leni Klum got career 'lift' thanks to famous parents
Leni Klum knows she "got a lift into" the modelling world because of her famous parents. The 18-year-old beauty - who is the daughter of singer Seal and his ex-wife Heidi Klum - is "so grateful" for the boost she got early in her career but insisted she wouldn't have continued to be successful in the fashion world if she hadn't put in the work too.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That Mr. Schue From "Glee" Was WAY Different In The Original Pilot Script And Was Written With Justin Timberlake In Mind
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel, and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir; am I right?’"
WFMZ-TV Online
Graham Coxon was left 'angry' by Blur's 'sexist' Country House music video
Graham Coxon despised Blur's 'Country House' music video, branding it “demeaning to the girls” in it. The Britpop group's guitarist was not a fan of the Damien Hirst-helmed promo for their 1995 hit, which starred Keith Graham and Matt Lucas and a number of Page 3 girls, including former glamour model Jo Guest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly channeling 'Pam & Tommy' top list of celebrity Halloween costumes
Some throwbacks to notable '90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy."
WFMZ-TV Online
Natalie Imbruglia hails Olivia Rodrigo for being an amazing role model
Natalie Imbruglia says it makes her "happy" that young girls have people like Olivia Rodrigo to look up to. The 'Torn' hitmaker joined the 19-year-old pop sensation on stage for a duet of the former's 1997 hit in London in July, and she has hailed the 'Good 4 U' hitmaker for being a perfect role model.
20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week
While recording "Monster Mash," Bobby Pickett and Lenny Capizzi used household items to make the spooky sound effects: the cauldron sound was achieved by blowing bubbles into a glass of water, and they replicated the sound of a coffin opening by scraping a rusty nail. Despite the song's success in America, it wasn't as well received in England. The BBC elected not to play the song because they thought it was "too morbid."
Elon Musk looking to bring back Vine as early as this year: report
New Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly asked the social media giant's engineers to look into reviving video-sharing app Vine by the end of the year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Unpacking Clues in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Credits Sequence
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 1, “Ciao.”]. The White Lotus is back and introducing viewers to a new set of privileged resort guests, staff, and even some local Sicilians in the Italy-based story. Helping set the tone for the season...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kanye West ‘may be months away from financial catastrophe’
Kanye West may reportedly be months away from “financial catastrophe”. Sources told Page Six on Sunday (30.10.22) the 45-year-old rapper could face ruin if he can’t work out a way to stop brands cutting ties with him in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts. An insider said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jared Padalecki Set to Appear on ‘Walker’ Prequel ‘Independence’
Walker star Jared Padalecki is determined to appear on the show’s prequel spinoff Walker Independence, despite the 150-plus year gap between the two series. “It’s totally something we’ve talked about and thought about since Day 1 of the conception of Walker Independence,” the actor told TVLine. Padalecki plays Texas Ranger Cordell Walker in the original CW series, which is a reboot of the 1990s western drama television series Walker, Texas Ranger. He also serves as an executive producer on Independence, which is set in the late 1800s and follows several ancestors of characters from the main series.
Comments / 0