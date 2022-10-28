ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ returns for World Series. What to know

By Tanasia Kenney
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Baseball fans can score a free Taco Bell taco during the 2022 World Series — but there’s a catch.

The chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal is back for its 11th year as the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to face the Houston Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series starts Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:03 p.m. ET.

“As always, Taco Bell will honor the first player that steals a base in the Fall Classic as America’s Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for fans nationwide,” according to a news release.

This year, Taco Bell rewards members can redeem a free Doritos Locos Taco the same night the base is stolen instead of waiting for a predetermined redemption day. No purchase is necessary.

Customers have until the start of the World Series or within 10 days of the stolen base to become a rewards member and score the free meal, the release said. On the Taco Bell app, fans can also predict which player they think will be the first to steal a base during the high stakes series.

Those who guess correctly will receive a free medium fountain drink to wash down their free taco.

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

First responders can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee. Here’s when and how

No more McRib? When to get one as McDonald’s teases ‘farewell tour’ for beloved meal

‘Sizzling’ breakfast biscuit returns to Bojangles for a limited time. What to know

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Kansas City Star

Former church for sale in Missouri is next to a cemetery. ‘Ghosts presumably are free’

Nestled in a countryside with rolling olive green hills and patches of leafy trees sits a unique residence that will surely entice someone in search of solitude. The once Catholic church is listed in Hermann, Missouri, for $345,000, which seems pretty low for the abundance of space that is inside the historic building. And sure, while the building clearly needs some remodeling love and attention, there’s also a spooky element.
HERMANN, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
957
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy