Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ returns for World Series. What to know

Baseball fans can score a free Taco Bell taco during the 2022 World Series — but there’s a catch.

The chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” deal is back for its 11th year as the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to face the Houston Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series starts Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:03 p.m. ET.

“As always, Taco Bell will honor the first player that steals a base in the Fall Classic as America’s Taco Hero, scoring free tacos for fans nationwide,” according to a news release.

This year, Taco Bell rewards members can redeem a free Doritos Locos Taco the same night the base is stolen instead of waiting for a predetermined redemption day. No purchase is necessary.

Customers have until the start of the World Series or within 10 days of the stolen base to become a rewards member and score the free meal, the release said. On the Taco Bell app, fans can also predict which player they think will be the first to steal a base during the high stakes series.

Those who guess correctly will receive a free medium fountain drink to wash down their free taco.

Find your nearest Taco Bell here.

