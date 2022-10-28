In an unexpected turn of events, Pittsburgh Steelers dominant edge rusher, T.J. Watt has not been activated from IR and will be unable to suit up for the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year tore his pec in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been sidelined since. The defense is last in the NFL in sacks since Week 2 after leading the league each year since Watt was drafted in 2017. At 2-5, Mike Tomlin ‘s team needed a spark heading into a matchup versus the undefeated Eagles, but will not get it from the NFL’s best defensive player in 2021.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO