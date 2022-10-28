Read full article on original website
Steelers vs Eagles: 4 bold predictions for this week's game
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for another round of upset magic as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers two wins have both come against heavy favorites so the team is hoping for one more before the bye week. Here are our bold predictions for this week.
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
TJ Watt Updates His Status For Sunday’s Game
Watt has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a pectoral injury, and not coincidentally, Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled. The team ranks 22nd in points allowed, 26th in passing touchdowns allowed and 29th in passing yards allowed, although it has held its last two opponents, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins, under 20 points.
Eagles-Steelers inactives for Week 8
The Eagles released their inactive list for the Week 8 matchup against the Steelers, and newly acquired pass rusher Robert Quinn will make his debut. Traded from the Bears for a fourth-round pick, Quinn will rush behind Josh Sweat and should see 19-21 snaps. Brandon Graham is active despite dealing...
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Steelers’ Make Correct Decision To Rest T.J. Watt In Week 8 vs. Eagles Even If Medically Cleared
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and they’ll still be without their best player. They’ll also continue to be heavy underdogs. On Saturday the Steelers failed to activate TJ Watt from injured reserve even though he has practiced this past week. I’m here to tell you that this was the right decision.
Trade Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Jets, Steelers, Chase Claypool
Jason La Canfora continues to hear buzz about the Browns being potential sellers leading up to the trade deadline. According to La Canfora, the Browns remain active in attempting to trade RB Kareem Hunt, who is reportedly “drawing a lot of attention.“. Albert Breer reports that the Browns are...
UPDATE – Steelers Incredible Edge Rusher T.J. Watt NOT Activated Off IR Ahead Of Eagles Week 8 Matchup
In an unexpected turn of events, Pittsburgh Steelers dominant edge rusher, T.J. Watt has not been activated from IR and will be unable to suit up for the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year tore his pec in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been sidelined since. The defense is last in the NFL in sacks since Week 2 after leading the league each year since Watt was drafted in 2017. At 2-5, Mike Tomlin ‘s team needed a spark heading into a matchup versus the undefeated Eagles, but will not get it from the NFL’s best defensive player in 2021.
Steelers Captain Cam Heyward Absolutely Echoes Hard Truths About Accountability After Week 8 Blowout
The Pittsburgh Steelers had not won in Philadelphia since 1962. The Philadelphia Eagles have owned the series against their interstate rival, and with Sunday’s victory, they were moving to 49-29-3 after embarrassing the Steelers 35-13 on national television. The Steelers had very few highlights Sunday and even the captain of the defense, Cameron Heyward looked like a beaten man in his postgame presser:
Eagles-Steelers: Who has the edge at each position?
This is rivalry week, and it’ll be about an in-state matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) will travel East to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) as they look to stay ahead of the Giants and Cowboys in the division. Here’s who has the edge at each position. QB --...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Will Not Play Against Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers' reigning Defensive Player of the Year isn't back yet as the team did not activate him from Injured Reserve ahead of the team's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt returned to practice this week, opening up his 21-day return window. He's been ramping up toward...
