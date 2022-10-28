Read full article on original website
Week 8 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE and kickers
The Sportsnaut Week 8 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Bills CB Tre’Davious White to join 53-man roster Wednesday
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White joins the active roster on Wednesday, but Buffalo will not make a decision on his gameday
NFL Week 8 Awards: This ref made the weirdest call for an 'unlike football' move on Eagles' Brandon Graham
Sunday’s NFL Week 8 action had a little bit of everything, including Russell Wilson saying his cringey catchphrase after leading the Broncos to a win over the Jaguars in London. We saw an absolutely wild ending in Atlanta that included a brutal penalty called against Carolina’s D.J. Moore for...
NFL Week 8 broadcast maps
The Minnesota Vikings are currently at 5-1 and host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. When the Vikings and Cardinals play at noon, there isn’t an opposing game in the Minneapolis market due to the Vikings drawing so much attention from the local audience. The entire country will...
What channel is Carolina Panthers game on today? (10/30/22) FREE live stream, Time, TV for NFL Week 8 vs. Falcons
The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback P.J. Walker, meet the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, in an NFL Week 8 NFC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2022 (10/30/2022) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Walker, a backup, has earned another start after a 21-3 win over the Tampa...
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds
The early Sunday morning meeting of a pair of 2-5 teams on four-game losing streaks isn’t exactly a marquee matchup. However, the London game between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars is historic in its own way. For the first time ever, an NFL game will be exclusively streamed...
Lions to immortalize Barry Sanders with statue at Ford Field
The Detroit Lions announced Sunday they'll unveil an eight-foot-tall bronze statue of Barry Sanders at Ford Field before the start of next season.
Twitter reacts to Falcons' wild win over the Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-34, in overtime on Sunday to hold onto the top spot in the NFC South. Both teams blew multiple opportunities to win, and the Falcons benefited from the Panthers missing two potential game-winning field goals. The roller-coaster finish had fans praising Marcus Mariota...
NFL Announcers Week 8: CBS, FOX, and ESPN NFL Game Assignments This Week
We now have the full list of NFL announcers for Week 8 as the 2022 NFL International Series returns to our screens on Sunday morning. Which announcers will we hear on FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN across the 14 NFL games this week?. ESPN Announcers for Week 8. Week 8...
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills: TV, live stream info, preview for tonight’s Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills this Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Football Night in America will feature a weekly...
