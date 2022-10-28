ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after St. Cloud student suspected of possessing a gun on a school bus

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
St. Cloud Police are investigating after a student was suspected of possessing a gun on a school bus Wednesday, according to a release from the police department.

Police said the incident is not related to the threats made to Tech High School on Thursday.

About 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 17-year-old McKinley student was observed to possibly be in possession of a concealed handgun while in a school bus. Police said there were never any threats with the gun, however it was believed that the teen had it in his pocket. The incident was reported to a St. Cloud Police Department School Resource Officer on Thursday morning, which led to the beginning of a police investigation.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, officers went to the juvenile’s St. Cloud residence and met with the juvenile and recovered a handgun. The 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident and was placed in a secure detention facility where he was held for court. The teen could face felony charges related to the illegal possession of the firearm, police said.

The investigation has not revealed any threats that were ever made with the gun or any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose, police said.

In the press release, police said the incident was not related to the recent threats made to Tech High School. The student arrested in this case has never attended Tech High School and has not been linked in any way to the threatening posts, police said. Those unrelated social media posts are being investigated separately by both SROs and school administration.

The St. Cloud Police Department works directly with District 742 staff and administration to immediately and effectively investigate any concerns relating to the safety of students and staff.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding either incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

